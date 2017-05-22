These Are the Most Stylish Moments From Cannes So Far — No Questions Asked

We've already seen celebrities rocking some of their best looks of the year before even walking the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. For starters, Emily Ratajkowski posted a topless selfie to show off her gorgeous gemstone necklace before debuting her full look. Then, Bella Hadid showed up wearing a gorgeous blue stone necklace that reminded us of the Heart of the Ocean.

With so many A-listers showing up, chances are you might miss a couple of fashionable moments along the way — so we're here to make sure you don't. From the gorgeous feathered train on Julianne Moore's Givenchy dress to the hand-painted design on Elle Fanning's Vivienne Westwood gown, these are most stylish moments from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival so far.