If You Want to Dress Like Kate Middleton at a Wedding, This Is Your Chance

You'll remember Kate Middleton wore a peach-colored Alexander McQueen dress on her sister's wedding day. It had billowy sleeves, a modest plunging neckline, and square side pleats. The midi dress was two words: beautiful and elegant. Though Kate didn't steal the spotlight from her sister (Pippa's gown held its own), her wedding guest dress was one no one can forget.

We still love the look so much we decided to find dress options similar to Kate's. You know, for guests who want to channel the same timeless look. After all, the Duchess of Cambridge has long been our style icon. Read on to shop similar selections (wearing a matching fascinator is optional).