If You Want to Dress Like Kate Middleton at a Wedding, This Is Your Chance

Dresses Like Kate Middleton's at Pippa's Wedding

If You Want to Dress Like Kate Middleton at a Wedding, This Is Your Chance

You'll remember Kate Middleton wore a peach-colored Alexander McQueen dress on her sister's wedding day. It had billowy sleeves, a modest plunging neckline, and square side pleats. The midi dress was two words: beautiful and elegant. Though Kate didn't steal the spotlight from her sister (Pippa's gown held its own), her wedding guest dress was one no one can forget.

We still love the look so much we decided to find dress options similar to Kate's. You know, for guests who want to channel the same timeless look. After all, the Duchess of Cambridge has long been our style icon. Read on to shop similar selections (wearing a matching fascinator is optional).

Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
Kate Middleton Wore an Alexander McQueen Dress to Pippa's Wedding
Kate Middleton Wore an Alexander McQueen Dress to Pippa's Wedding
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
Kate's Fascinator Matched Her Dusty-Rose-Colored Dress
Kate's Fascinator Matched Her Dusty-Rose-Colored Dress
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
She Looked Elegant and Classic
She Looked Elegant and Classic
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
Ale by Alessandra Eduarda Maxi Dress in Blush
Ale by Alessandra Eduarda Maxi Dress in Blush

Get away with a sexier plunging neckline in this Ale by Alessandra Eduarda maxi dress in blush ($228).

Ale By Alessandra
Eduarda Maxi Dress in Blush
$228
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Ale By Alessandra Dresses
Chi Chi London Pink Lace Maxi Dress
Chi Chi London Pink Lace Maxi Dress

If you're trying to go for the dusty rose color in your dress, scoop up this one from Chi Chi London ($127).

Dorothy Perkins Dresses
*Chi Chi London Pink Lace Maxi Dress
$127
from Dorothy Perkins
Buy Now See more Dorothy Perkins Dresses
Stone Cold Fox Nico White Silk Gown
Stone Cold Fox Nico White Silk Gown

If the bride doesn't mind guests wearing white, give this Stone Cold Fox ($380) dress a shot.

Stone_Cold_Fox
Stone Cold Fox Nico White Silk Gown
$380
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more Stone_Cold_Fox Day Dresses
BHLDN Quince Dress
BHLDN Quince Dress

This BHLDN navy gown ($250) works for a Summer or Fall wedding.

BHLDN
Quince Dress
$250
from BHLDN
Buy Now See more BHLDN Bridesmaid' Dresses
Alexander McQueen Cady Mermaid Button-Down Gown
Alexander McQueen Cady Mermaid Button-Down Gown

Re-create Kate's look in this Alexander McQueen dress. It has a similar silhouette with the addition of buttons ($5,085).

Alexander McQueen
Cady Mermaid Button-Down Gown
$5,085$1,357
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Alexander McQueen Evening Dresses
Haney Coco Silk Wrap Maxi Dress
Haney Coco Silk Wrap Maxi Dress

Cut from silk, this emerald wrap dress ($2,400) features billowing chiffon sleeves and an asymmetric, floor-grazing skirt.

NET-A-PORTER.COM Evening Dresses
Haney - Coco Silk Wrap Maxi Dress - Teal
$2,400
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Evening Dresses
H&M Belted Maxi Dress
H&M Belted Maxi Dress

H&M's belted maxi dress ($70) might just be the modest style you're looking for.

H&M
Belted Maxi Dress
$69.99$19.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dresses
Flow the Label Light Blue Slit Sleeve Maxi Dress
Flow the Label Light Blue Slit Sleeve Maxi Dress

The royals favor high-neckline styles and we can picture Pippa or Kate in this light blue maxi dress ($865).

Avenue32 Evening Dresses
Flow The Label Light Blue Slit Sleeve Maxi Dress
$865
from Avenue32
Buy Now See more Avenue32 Evening Dresses
ADAM by Adam Lippes Long-Sleeved Pleated Maxi Dress
ADAM by Adam Lippes Long-Sleeved Pleated Maxi Dress

This silver silk-blend maxi dress from ADAM by Adam Lippes ($2,650) flows like liquid.

ADAM by Adam Lippes
Long-sleeved pleated maxi dress
$2,650$1,325
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more ADAM by Adam Lippes Cocktail Dresses
Chloé Ruffle-Trimmed Handkerchief-Hem Silk Dress
Chloé Ruffle-Trimmed Handkerchief-Hem Silk Dress

Kate's personal style is always sweet and feminine, qualities this Chloé ruffle silk dress ($4,995) embodies.

Chloé
Ruffle-trimmed handkerchief-hem silk dress
$4,995
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Chloé Dresses
RED Valentino Lace-Trimmed Printed Stretch-Silk Georgette Gown
RED Valentino Lace-Trimmed Printed Stretch-Silk Georgette Gown

If you want this style in a print, we'd pick this RED Valentino ($1,650) dress.

RED Valentino
Lace-trimmed Printed Stretch-silk Georgette Gown - Blush
$1,650
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more RED Valentino Evening Dresses
Alexander McQueen Long Knot Evening Dress
Alexander McQueen Long Knot Evening Dress

What's special about this Alexander McQueen gown ($2,456) is the knot detail in the middle.

Alexander McQueen
long knot evening dress
$2,456$1,474
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Alexander McQueen Evening Dresses
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsGet The LookKate MiddletonAlexander McQueenCelebrity StyleDressesWeddingShopping
