Kate Middleton Dresses Like Kate Middleton's at Pippa's Wedding If You Want to Dress Like Kate Middleton at a Wedding, This Is Your Chance June 19, 2017 by Marina Liao You'll remember Kate Middleton wore a peach-colored Alexander McQueen dress on her sister's wedding day. It had billowy sleeves, a modest plunging neckline, and square side pleats. The midi dress was two words: beautiful and elegant. Though Kate didn't steal the spotlight from her sister (Pippa's gown held its own), her wedding guest dress was one no one can forget. We still love the look so much we decided to find dress options similar to Kate's. You know, for guests who want to channel the same timeless look. After all, the Duchess of Cambridge has long been our style icon. Read on to shop similar selections (wearing a matching fascinator is optional). RelatedWhat to Wear to All of Those Summer Weddings Right Here Shop Brands Ale By Alessandra · Stone_Cold_Fox · BHLDN · Alexander McQueen · H&M · ADAM by Adam Lippes · Chloé · RED Valentino Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo Kate Middleton Wore an Alexander McQueen Dress to Pippa's Wedding Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo Kate's Fascinator Matched Her Dusty-Rose-Colored Dress Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo She Looked Elegant and Classic Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo Ale by Alessandra Eduarda Maxi Dress in Blush Get away with a sexier plunging neckline in this Ale by Alessandra Eduarda maxi dress in blush ($228). Ale By Alessandra Eduarda Maxi Dress in Blush $228 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Ale By Alessandra Dresses Chi Chi London Pink Lace Maxi Dress If you're trying to go for the dusty rose color in your dress, scoop up this one from Chi Chi London ($127). Dorothy Perkins Dresses *Chi Chi London Pink Lace Maxi Dress $127 from Dorothy Perkins Buy Now See more Dorothy Perkins Dresses Stone Cold Fox Nico White Silk Gown If the bride doesn't mind guests wearing white, give this Stone Cold Fox ($380) dress a shot. Stone_Cold_Fox Stone Cold Fox Nico White Silk Gown $380 from shoptiques.com Buy Now See more Stone_Cold_Fox Day Dresses BHLDN Quince Dress This BHLDN navy gown ($250) works for a Summer or Fall wedding. BHLDN Quince Dress $250 from BHLDN Buy Now See more BHLDN Bridesmaid' Dresses Alexander McQueen Cady Mermaid Button-Down Gown Re-create Kate's look in this Alexander McQueen dress. It has a similar silhouette with the addition of buttons ($5,085). Alexander McQueen Cady Mermaid Button-Down Gown $5,085$1,357 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Alexander McQueen Evening Dresses Haney Coco Silk Wrap Maxi Dress Cut from silk, this emerald wrap dress ($2,400) features billowing chiffon sleeves and an asymmetric, floor-grazing skirt. NET-A-PORTER.COM Evening Dresses Haney - Coco Silk Wrap Maxi Dress - Teal $2,400 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Evening Dresses H&M Belted Maxi Dress H&M's belted maxi dress ($70) might just be the modest style you're looking for. H&M Belted Maxi Dress $69.99$19.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Dresses Flow the Label Light Blue Slit Sleeve Maxi Dress The royals favor high-neckline styles and we can picture Pippa or Kate in this light blue maxi dress ($865). Avenue32 Evening Dresses Flow The Label Light Blue Slit Sleeve Maxi Dress $865 from Avenue32 Buy Now See more Avenue32 Evening Dresses ADAM by Adam Lippes Long-Sleeved Pleated Maxi Dress This silver silk-blend maxi dress from ADAM by Adam Lippes ($2,650) flows like liquid. ADAM by Adam Lippes Long-sleeved pleated maxi dress $2,650$1,325 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more ADAM by Adam Lippes Cocktail Dresses Chloé Ruffle-Trimmed Handkerchief-Hem Silk Dress Kate's personal style is always sweet and feminine, qualities this Chloé ruffle silk dress ($4,995) embodies. Chloé Ruffle-trimmed handkerchief-hem silk dress $4,995 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Chloé Dresses RED Valentino Lace-Trimmed Printed Stretch-Silk Georgette Gown If you want this style in a print, we'd pick this RED Valentino ($1,650) dress. RED Valentino Lace-trimmed Printed Stretch-silk Georgette Gown - Blush $1,650 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more RED Valentino Evening Dresses Alexander McQueen Long Knot Evening Dress What's special about this Alexander McQueen gown ($2,456) is the knot detail in the middle. Alexander McQueen long knot evening dress $2,456$1,474 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Alexander McQueen Evening Dresses