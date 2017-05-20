 Skip Nav
Kate Middleton Wore a Very Special Dress to Her Sister Pippa's Wedding
Cannes Film Festival
Stars Packed Their Best Outfits For the Cannes Film Festival
Street Style
2017's Must-Have Sneaker Looks Good With Everything Already in Your Closet
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dress Is a High Neck, Cap Sleeved Dream
Kate Middleton Wore a Very Special Dress to Her Sister Pippa's Wedding

It's only natural that Kate Middleton chose a dusty rose midi dress designed by Alexander McQueen for Pippa's nuptials. Sarah Burton has created so many of the duchess's most important looks after all — including her own wedding dress. But when Kate entered St. Marks Church alongside Pippa, she performed sisterly duties, lifting her Giles Deacon train off the floor and turning the spotlight on the bride.

While Kate might have been enjoying a full circle fashion moment in a very ladylike look (which she completed with a matching fascinator, suede pumps, and drop earrings), her outfit was rather understated and modest. Kate's ensemble will surely be remembered, but it wasn't the star of the show — and for that reason it was perfect.

