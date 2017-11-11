This Stranger Things Hoodie Might Be the Best Thing to Happen to Your Closet

There are literal t-shirt iterations of Netflix's Stranger Things, and then there are insider-y fashion treasures. The vintage '80s dinosaur sweatshirt Dustin Henderson wears in season two definitely falls into the latter category. The piece, which was found by costume designer Kim Wilcox while shopping for the series's wardrobe, actually comes from the Science Museum of Minnesota. "I really loved the Brontosaurus for Dustin, so we bought the original. Then we made our own purple hoodie with this great dinosaur art in Gaten [Matarazzo]'s size," Kim told Newsweek.

Excited fans tracked down the museum, and it began selling "Brontosaurus" and "Thunder Lizard" logo apparel again, retailing from $15 to $40 — that is, until 10,000 purchases crashed the website. After making $400,000 in sales in stores and online, the museum is working on restocking and has decided to donate all proceeds to science and education initiatives. For that reason, we suggest holding out for an authentic hoodie, and then styling it with an oversize blazer and track pants. Read on to get the details.