30 Chic Fashion Gifts That'll Cost You No More Than $50

Whether you just want to wrap up something pretty or stick it in a stocking, there are plenty of instances where dropping a lot on a gift's not ideal. But even if you're capping off the grand total at $50, you can still shop for a fashion girl this holiday season. Think about her day to day: does she love to burn candles? How about her tough commute to work? Bet she could use a pair of eye-catching ear muffs for that. We even found affordable items that were totally on trend in 2017, from baseball caps with political phrases to grocery bag totes. Read on to gather presents that you'll feel proud to give and not only because they're saving you some cash.