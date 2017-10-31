 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
30 Chic Fashion Gifts That'll Cost You No More Than $50

Whether you just want to wrap up something pretty or stick it in a stocking, there are plenty of instances where dropping a lot on a gift's not ideal. But even if you're capping off the grand total at $50, you can still shop for a fashion girl this holiday season. Think about her day to day: does she love to burn candles? How about her tough commute to work? Bet she could use a pair of eye-catching ear muffs for that. We even found affordable items that were totally on trend in 2017, from baseball caps with political phrases to grocery bag totes. Read on to gather presents that you'll feel proud to give and not only because they're saving you some cash.

Related
20 White Elephant Gifts So Cute, You'll Want to Keep Them For Yourself — All Under $15
HVN x Jimmy Lion Watercolor Cherry Socks
$12
Buy Now
Zara Home Velvety Cotton Towels With Leopard Print
$13
Buy Now
Zara Checked Crossbody Bag With Metal Clasp
$50
Buy Now
Zara Shirt With Contrasting Fringe
$50
Buy Now
The Met Daily Dress 2018 Calendar
$15
Buy Now
a duo of spices
$20
Buy Now
H&M Short Hooded Sweatshirt
Kate Spade Nouveau York Iphone Case
J.Crew Crackled Metallic Moccasins
Rizzoli Becoming By Cindy Crawford Hardcover Book
Topshop Feminist Washed Cap
Skinny Dip Emotional Baggage Tote
My Accessories Multicoloured Faux Fur Ear Muffs
HVN x Jimmy Lion Watercolor Cherry Socks
Zara Home Velvety Cotton Towels With Leopard Print
Marvis Flavor Collection Gift Set
Urban Outfitters Iridescent Zip Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff Rock Star Hoop Earrings
Boohoo Aimee Paisley Satin Maxi Kimono Night Robe
Zara Checked Crossbody Bag With Metal Clasp
Alex and Ani Espresso Leather Wrap
Rizzoli Chloë Sevigny Hardcover Book
Wolf & Badger May 28th Watch
Catbird Alphabet Gold Earrings
Anna Sui Guipure Lace And Grosgrain Choker
Zara Shirt With Contrasting Fringe
Madewell Sherpa Sunglass Case
Alice + Olivia Stace Face Embroidered Brooch
Calpak 5-Piece White Marble Packing Cubes
Vans Checkerboard Slip-On Sneaker
Chan Luu Star Printed Gauze Scarf
Violeta By Mango Frame sunglasses
The Met Daily Dress 2018 Calendar
BaubleBar Gabriela Stud Tassel Earrings
Ban. Do Available for Weekends Passport Case
Jennifer Fisher Curry + Salt
Start Slideshow
Gifts Under $75Gifts Under $50Gifts Under $100Gifts For WomenFashion GiftsHoliday FashionGift GuideHolidayGiftsShopping
Shop More
Asos Women's Fashion SHOP MORE
Miss Selfridge
Paperbag Pant
from Asos
$69
Glamorous
Saddle Bag
from Asos
$45
Glamorous
Silver Metallic Ankle Strap Heeled Shoes
from Asos
$64$29.50
St. Tropez
Self Tan Luxe Dry Oil 100ml
from Asos
$40
Dr. Martens
1461 Classic Black Patent Flat Shoes
from Asos
$105
Marvis Gifts & Sets SHOP MORE
Marvis
Set Of Three Toothbrushes - Colorless
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$18
Marvis
Flavor Collection Gift Set: Licorice, Mint, Cinnamon, Classic, Ginger, Jasmine And Whitening Toothpaste, 7 X 25ml - Colorless
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$36
Marvis
Wonders Of The World Set: Royal, Karakum And Rambas Toothpaste, 3 X 25ml - Colorless
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$22
Marvis
Wonders of the World Limited Edition Toothpaste Set
from DERMSTORE
$22
Marvis
Travel with Flavour Set
from DERMSTORE
$15
boohoo Robes SHOP MORE
boohoo
Erin Brides Squad Slogan Lace Detail Bridal Robe
from boohoo
$28
boohoo
Alexia Brides Squad Lace Detail Bridal Robe
from boohoo
$28
boohoo
Frankie Brides Squad Robe
from boohoo
$23
boohoo
Emma Satin Floral Print Maxi Robe
from boohoo
$36
boohoo
Frankie Unicorn Hooded Robe
from boohoo
$36
Asos Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Nostalgia
33 Mermaid Gifts For Aspiring Ariels
by Macy Cate Williams
Latina Living
54 Cactus-Inspired Shopping Ideas That Are Just Sharp
by Alessandra Foresto
Summer
8 New (and Genius) Gadgets to Use This Summer
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping
16 Sugary-Sweet Products For Doughnut-Lovers
by Macy Cate Williams
Alex and Ani Bracelets AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Mother's Day
30 Pieces of Jewelry to Give Your Mom on Her Special Day
by Alessandra Foresto
Holiday
30 Thoughtful Gifts That Give Back
by Nicole Yi
Holiday
20 Classy Gifts For Moms Based on Their Astrological Signs
by Alessia Santoro
Summer
19 Summer Essentials For the Girl Obsessed With Mermaids
by Macy Cate Williams
Vans Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Closet Is Full of Sneakers, but She Can't Stop Wearing These 10 Pairs
by Alessandra Foresto
Fitness Gear
Are You Ready For This? Our 56 Favorite Sneakers of 2017 Are So Freaking Cool
by Macy Cate Williams
Fitness Gear
10 Cute Sneakers in Summer's Hottest Color, Coral
by Macy Cate Williams
Fitness Gear
11 Aqua Sneakers That Will Make You Feel Anything but Blue
by Macy Cate Williams
BaubleBar Earrings AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping
Say Thanks to Your Bridesmaids With These 25 Thoughtful Gifts
by Krista Jones
Women
25 Dazzling Gifts That Will Make Your BFF Go Starry-Eyed
by Macy Cate Williams
Budget Tips
All the Online Places You Can Get Free (or Almost Free!) Shipping
by Lauren Finney
Holiday
23 Sweet, Surprising, Sexy Gifts For Your Single BFF
by Brittney Stephens
Asos Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
romalosblog
wellputblog
niccyb
stylebyvs
H&M Sweats & Hoodies AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
krystin_lee
_wilson_gabrielle_
gade4real
shesthatgirlguide
BaubleBar Earrings AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
samanthabelbel
whinetowine
striscestrips
kelleynan
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds