The Difference Between East Coast and West Coast Style, According to 2 Fashion Editors

True story: when Hannah and I started working together in 2014, we both lived on the East Coast. Some might say our style was more aligned. But when she moved to San Francisco, where our POPSUGAR headquarters is located, we began to discuss the key differences between our wardrobes.

I work in the New York office, and the changing seasons are always on my mind. Temperature drops are a little more mild on the West coast, but forget about layering for a second. Whether you're a fashion girl in NYC or California, hanging on to essentials is required. Your taste, however, might be affected by the distance. Read on to get the lowdown about what's packed into each of our closets, then shop our picks, no matter which location you represent.