15 Habits All Stylish 20-Somethings Have in Common

Fashionable 20-somethings have one quality in common: they form good style habits early on. Whether that means simply staying true to their personal style or picking out outfits the night before, these women know the key to looking and feeling good is being prepared.

We know your 20s are hectic times, and it's hard to keep up a routine. But, there are little tricks and tips to up your wardrobe game and simultaneously avoid binge-shopping 24/7. Ahead are several easy and doable habits every 20-something should adopt for the future — into her 30s and beyond.

1. Take Selfies of Your Outfits: Take a tip from your favorite bloggers, and photograph a look when you really love it. This doesn't mean you have to post it on social media, just keep it for inspiration. 2. Always Carry Band Aids in Your Wallet: Just in case your new flats or boots dig into your heels on your commute. There's nothing worse than limping around in pain for the rest of the day. If you want to be extra precautious, keep a spare pair of sneakers under your desk for a quick postwork change. 3. Pick Out Your Outfits the Night Before: 20-somethings lead busy lives and can feel constantly pressed for time. Shave off minutes of getting ready in the morning by prepping your outfit the night before. Even simply envisioning what you'll wear before you sleep can help. (Just don't forget to check the weather.)
4. Browse Thrift Shops For Unexpected Designer Finds: If you're not a regular thrifter, it's time to start. Consignment shops are the secret to scoring vintage finds and inexpensive clothing when you're on a budget. You never know what you'll discover, which is the fun part of the hunt. 5. Save Up Your Money For That One Special Piece: We recommend always going for those classic pieces you know will never go out of style. Whether it be a Louis Vuitton bag or Chanel shoes, instead of spending money on cheaper replicas or "fakes," save your paychecks for the real deal. 6. Don’t be Afraid to Test Out Trends: You're young, so experiment with different styles until you find one that suits you. Love gingham print? Wear it. Rock a cold-shoulder top just because you can. Most importantly, make the trends your own.
7. Look For the Affordable Alternative at Zara: Not every 20-something can afford that $1,000 top straight off the runway, which is why fast-fashion retailers can be a blessing. Wait until the trend trickles down to stores like Zara, H&M, or Mango, and then scoop up the more affordable version. Your credit card balance will be happy. 8. Accessorize, Accessorize, Accessorize: We stand by the notion that a piece of jewelry can completely transform your outfit. Whether it's a statement earring or a panama hat, accessories take your look from plain to fashion-girl status. And they can keep your outfit youthful and playful too. 9. Draw Inspiration From the Past: With the revival of '80s fashion, it's time to look to past decades for fashion inspo. Invest in a retro swimsuit or think back to your favorite style icons. This will surely help you brainstorm ways to style your outfits.
10. Find a Good Tailor and Shoe Repairer: Build those relationships now and you'll have them for life. In your 20s, you'll be attending a host of different events from company functions to weddings and baby showers. You'll always want to look your best and tailored pieces are key. 11. Invest in the Basics: A quality white tee, a comfy pair of jeans, and an LBD are just the start. Stock up on the essentials, because you'll always need them. Consider them the building blocks to a better wardrobe. 12. Wear Lots of Color: Most of us tend to stick to neutrals, but now's the time to rock that bright marigold dress or funky vacation print. It speaks to your young, vibrant self and if you don't wear color now, when can you?
13. Donate Clothes You Never Wear: Kick the "I'll wear this one day," phrase to the curb. If that shirt or dress has been sitting in your closet for over three months, it's time to get rid of it. Cleaning out your closet regularly will help you downsize, zone in on the pieces you actually love, and realize what's missing. 14. Invest in Nice Undergarments: Though you (and maybe your SO) are the only ones who will see your bra and panties, owning nice lingerie shouldn't be overlooked. Consider this a treat to yourself and another way to feel sexy in your clothes. 15. Save Your Shopping Receipts: The shop and return is a cycle all fashion girls experience, which is why you should keep all your receipts until they 1. expire, or 2. you wore the item. Keep them tucked away in a folder or pouch somewhere, so you never accidentally toss out the proof of payment.
