17 Perfect Gifts Ideas For Your Sporty Friends With Style
Buying gifts for your friends and family can be tough, especially since each person has such a distinct sense of style. In an effort to make your life a little easier, we created a gift guide of fashion-forward pieces for your sporty girlfriends. You know, the ones who run marathons and can almost always been found in the most stylish track pants. From chic Gucci socks to a pair of the supermodel-approved I.AM.GIA pants, we're counting down 17 of the best items to shop this season.
Julian Leather Convertible Mini Backpack
$195
Calssic Varsity Cardigan
$295
Satin & Mesh Crop Top
$52 $24.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Essentials Track Jacket
$120
from Need Supply Co.
Collins Hybrid Stainless Steel Bracelet Hybrid Smartwatch
$295
Adidas X Alexander Wang Logo-print sports mesh shell coat
$250
from Selfridges
Marina Rinaldi, Plus Size Retta Satin Track Pants
$235 $141
Varsity-Inspired Baseball Hat
$50
from Intermix
Tommy Hilfiger Collection Corporate Cropped Top
$90
