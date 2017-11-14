 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
17 Perfect Gifts Ideas For Your Sporty Friends With Style

Buying gifts for your friends and family can be tough, especially since each person has such a distinct sense of style. In an effort to make your life a little easier, we created a gift guide of fashion-forward pieces for your sporty girlfriends. You know, the ones who run marathons and can almost always been found in the most stylish track pants. From chic Gucci socks to a pair of the supermodel-approved I.AM.GIA pants, we're counting down 17 of the best items to shop this season.

Related
17 Stylish Monogrammed Gifts For the Girl Who Has Everything
I.Am.Gia's red pants
$77
from iamgia.com
Buy Now
Kappa
Women's Authentic Woodstock Baseball Tee
$75
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kappa Tees
Rebecca Minkoff
Julian Leather Convertible Mini Backpack
$195
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Backpacks
RE/DONE
Classic Cropped Hoodie
$250
from Intermix
Buy Now See more RE/DONE Intimates
Gucci
Cotton socks
$100
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Socks
Vans
Old Skool Lace Up Sneakers
$60
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers
Opening Ceremony
Calssic Varsity Cardigan
$295
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Opening Ceremony Cardigans
Everlane
The Bomber Jacket
$80
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Jackets
Azalea
Velvet Fanny Pack
$58
from Azalea
Buy Now See more Azalea Bags
Ivy Park
Satin & Mesh Crop Top
$52 $24.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Longsleeve Tops
adidas by Stella McCartney
Essentials Track Jacket
$120
from Need Supply Co.
Buy Now See more adidas by Stella McCartney Activewear Jackets
Tory Burch
Collins Hybrid Stainless Steel Bracelet Hybrid Smartwatch
$295
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Jewelry
Selfridges Activewear
Adidas X Alexander Wang Logo-print sports mesh shell coat
$250
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Selfridges Activewear
adidas
Women's Stan Smith Lace Up Sneakers
$60
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
Saks Fifth Avenue Activewear Pants
Marina Rinaldi, Plus Size Retta Satin Track Pants
$235 $141
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Activewear Pants
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna
Varsity-Inspired Baseball Hat
$50
from Intermix
Buy Now See more FENTY PUMA by Rihanna Hats
Saks Fifth Avenue Sport Tops
Tommy Hilfiger Collection Corporate Cropped Top
$90
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Sport Tops
I.Am.Gia Gwen Pants
Kappa Woodstock Baseball Tee
Rebecca Minkoff Julian Mini Backpack
Re/Done Classic Cropped Hoodie
Gucci Cotton Socks
Vans Old Skool Sneakers
Opening Ceremony Varsity Cardigan
Everlane The Bomber Jacket
Azalea Velvet Fanny Pack
Ivy Park Satin & Mesh Crop Top
Adidas by Stella McCartney Track Jacket
Tory Burch Hybrid Smartwatch
Adidas x Alexander Wang Logo-Print Coat
Adidas Stan Smith Seakers
Marina Rinaldi Plus-Size Retta Track Pants
Fenty Puma by Rihanna Baseball Hat
Tommy Hilfiger Corporate Cropped Top
Start Slideshow
Gift GuidesGifts For WomenFashion GiftsHoliday FashionGift GuideHolidayShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
I.Am.Gia's red pants
from iamgia.com
$77
Kappa
Women's Authentic Woodstock Baseball Tee
from Nordstrom
$75
Rebecca Minkoff
Julian Leather Convertible Mini Backpack
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$195
RE/DONE
Classic Cropped Hoodie
from Intermix
$250
Gucci
Cotton socks
from Gucci
$100
Vans
Old Skool Lace Up Sneakers
from Bloomingdale's
$60
Opening Ceremony
Calssic Varsity Cardigan
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$295
Everlane
The Bomber Jacket
from Everlane
$80
Azalea
Velvet Fanny Pack
from Azalea
$58
Ivy Park
Satin & Mesh Crop Top
from Nordstrom Rack
$52$24.97
adidas by Stella McCartney
Essentials Track Jacket
from Need Supply Co.
$120
Tory Burch
Collins Hybrid Stainless Steel Bracelet Hybrid Smartwatch
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$295
Selfridges
Adidas X Alexander Wang Logo-print sports mesh shell coat
from Selfridges
$250
adidas
Women's Stan Smith Lace Up Sneakers
from Bloomingdale's
$60
Saks Fifth Avenue
Marina Rinaldi, Plus Size Retta Satin Track Pants
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$235$141
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna
Varsity-Inspired Baseball Hat
from Intermix
$50
Saks Fifth Avenue
Tommy Hilfiger Collection Corporate Cropped Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$90
Shop More
adidas Sneakers SHOP MORE
adidas
Women's Stan Smith Leather Sneakers
from Barneys New York
$75
adidas
Women's 'Stan Smith' Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$74.95$60
adidas
Women's Superstar Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$79.95
adidas
Tubular Shadow Women's Running Shoes
from Zappos
$99.95$92.95
adidas
Women's Tubular Shadow Casual Sneakers from Finish Line
from Macy's
$99.99
Vans Sneakers SHOP MORE
Vans
Old Skool Sneaker
from Urban Outfitters
$60
Vans
Old Skool Snake Sneaker
from Urban Outfitters
$60
Vans
Old Skool Checkerboard Sneakers In Blue VA38G1P0U
from Asos
$63
Vans
Staple Wally 3 Sneaker
from Urban Outfitters
$75
Vans
Flame Old Skool Sneakers In Black VA38G1PHN
from Asos
$63
Rebecca Minkoff Backpacks SHOP MORE
Rebecca Minkoff
'Medium Julian' Backpack - White
from Nordstrom
$245
Rebecca Minkoff
Julian Black Leather Medium Backpack
from Forzieri
$250$150
Rebecca Minkoff
'Julian' Backpack - Black
from Nordstrom
$295
Rebecca Minkoff
Always On Mab Backpack - Black
from Nordstrom
$195
Rebecca Minkoff
Julian Nylon Backpack - Blue
from Nordstrom
$145
Vans Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
by Lisa Sugar
Fitness Gear
Are You Ready For This? Our 56 Favorite Sneakers of 2017 Are So Freaking Cool
by Macy Cate Williams
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Closet Is Full of Sneakers, but She Can't Stop Wearing These 10 Pairs
by Alessandra Foresto
Fitness Gear
10 Cute Sneakers in Summer's Hottest Color, Coral
by Macy Cate Williams
adidas by Stella McCartney Activewear Jackets AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Pink
If You're Obsessed With Blush Pink, You're Going to Die Over This Activewear
by Dominique Astorino
Shopping Guide
Meet the Activewear Trend That's Taking Over Workout Wardrobes
by Dominique Astorino
Shopping Guide
22 Beautiful, Lightweight Jackets For Your Springtime Run
by Dominique Astorino
Fitness Gear
Wear It to Work Out, Then Head to Coffee
by Jaime Young
adidas Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fitness Gear
Important Shoe News! We Have the Ultimate Sneaker Gift Guide — See 33 Cool Pairs
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
40+ Fitness Gifts That Are So F*cking Awesome, You'll Want Them All For Yourself
by Dominique Astorino
Gift Guide
60+ of the Best Running Gifts For Women, Starting at $6
by Dominique Astorino
Tweens and Teens
58 Tween Gifts That Will Prove You Actually Know What's Cool
by Alessia Santoro
adidas Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
beautybitten
arfotographystyle
goldencg
shoppingmycloset
Vans Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
suzigstyles
stilettoesdiva
juliana_lovesglam
honestlykate
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds