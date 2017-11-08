The Best Gifts For Handbag-Lovers at Every Price Point

We know an ultimate guide to the season's best handbag gifts can seem a little daunting, but we promise there's a hot-ticket item at every price point here. From keychains to statement-making straps she can affix to a purse she's already got, we thought of every accessory on the market. Then, of course, there are the luxury designer picks that struck our attention back on the runway and would make any girl weak at the knees. Whether you want to splurge on one of her dream bags or invest in a miniature version is up to you. We're just here to convince you that anything goes — she'd be happy to carry any of the goods ahead.