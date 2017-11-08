Best Bag Gifts 2017
The Best Gifts For Handbag-Lovers at Every Price Point
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
The Best Gifts For Handbag-Lovers at Every Price Point
We know an ultimate guide to the season's best handbag gifts can seem a little daunting, but we promise there's a hot-ticket item at every price point here. From keychains to statement-making straps she can affix to a purse she's already got, we thought of every accessory on the market. Then, of course, there are the luxury designer picks that struck our attention back on the runway and would make any girl weak at the knees. Whether you want to splurge on one of her dream bags or invest in a miniature version is up to you. We're just here to convince you that anything goes — she'd be happy to carry any of the goods ahead.
Faux Fur Pouch Handbags
$290
from Zappos Luxury
Parisa Wang Addicted Bracelet Bag
$195
Macrame Net Shoulder Bag
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Lucent Gloss cross-body bag
$306
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Women's Elephant Coin Purse Key Chain
$380
Multi Acrylic Small Lilleth Tote
$348
from MODA OPERANDI
Pop & Suki Bigger Personalized Camera Bag - Blue
$225
from Nordstrom
Stripe Candy Crossbody Bag
$15.90
from Forever 21
Women's Faye Medium Shoulder Bag
$1,950
No. 36 The Horse Hair Bucket Bag
$298
from Neely & Chloe
Salar Mimi Bold leather cross-body bag
$435
from Selfridges
Attaché Domed Ruffle Wristlet
$275
from Loeffler Randall
Women's Aquarius Smiley Sticker
$75
Mini Sindy Zigzag Capsule Flap Bag
$1,448
from Harrods
Small Buckle House Check & Leather Convertible Clutch - Black
$1,095
from Nordstrom
Isobel Phone Cross Body Bag
$145
Kitsch Playing Piano Clutch
$108
from Betsey Johnson
Checkerboard sequin-embellished bag
$505
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Leather Circle Crossbody Bag
$795
from Neiman Marcus
Chelsea Faux Fur Mini Cross-Body
$328
from Tory Burch
The Handbag Raincoat Large City Slicker Handbag Raincoat
$20
Jeweled Plaid Wool Crossbody/Belt Bag
$1,360
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Women's Arena Leather Bazar Medium Shopper Tote Bag
$1,850
0previous images
7more images