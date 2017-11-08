 Skip Nav
The Best Gifts For Handbag-Lovers at Every Price Point

We know an ultimate guide to the season's best handbag gifts can seem a little daunting, but we promise there's a hot-ticket item at every price point here. From keychains to statement-making straps she can affix to a purse she's already got, we thought of every accessory on the market. Then, of course, there are the luxury designer picks that struck our attention back on the runway and would make any girl weak at the knees. Whether you want to splurge on one of her dream bags or invest in a miniature version is up to you. We're just here to convince you that anything goes — she'd be happy to carry any of the goods ahead.

Zara 3-in-1 City Bag With Faux Fur
$56
from zara.com
Buy Now
MM6 MAISON MARGIELA
Faux Fur Pouch Handbags
$290
from Zappos Luxury
Buy Now See more MM6 MAISON MARGIELA Bags
Halston
Organic Minaudiere Purse
$345
from Halston Heritage
Buy Now See more Halston Clutches
shopbop.com Satchels
Parisa Wang Addicted Bracelet Bag
$195
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Satchels
Fendi
Strap You Daisy Logo bag strap
$1,800
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Fendi Bags
Urban Outfitters
Macrame Net Shoulder Bag
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Macrame Net Shoulder Bag
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Bao Bao Issey Miyake
Lucent Gloss cross-body bag
$306
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Bao Bao Issey Miyake Shoulder Bags
Loewe
Women's Elephant Coin Purse Key Chain
$380
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Loewe Wallets
Cult Gaia
Multi Acrylic Small Lilleth Tote
$348
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Cult Gaia Duffels & Totes
Nordstrom Bags
Pop & Suki Bigger Personalized Camera Bag - Blue
$225
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Bags
Forever 21
Stripe Candy Crossbody Bag
$15.90
from Forever 21
Forever 21
Stripe Candy Crossbody Bag
$15.90
from Forever 21
J.Crew
Striped fur pom pom
$15
from J.Crew
J.Crew
Striped fur pom pom
$15
from J.Crew
Asos
Knot Handle Jacquard Shopper Bag
$40
from Asos
Asos
Knot Handle Jacquard Shopper Bag
$40
from Asos
Chloé
Women's Faye Medium Shoulder Bag
$1,950
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Chloé Shoulder Bags
Gelareh Mizrahi Thank You Bodega Bag
$1,500
from gelarehmizrahi.com
Buy Now
Calpak Kaya Laptop Backpack
$89
from calpaktravel.com
Buy Now
Neely & Chloe
No. 36 The Horse Hair Bucket Bag
$298
from Neely & Chloe
Buy Now See more Neely & Chloe Shoulder Bags
Selfridges Shoulder Bags
Salar Mimi Bold leather cross-body bag
$435
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Selfridges Shoulder Bags
Prada
Cahier shoulder bag
$2,220
from Farfetch
Prada
Cahier shoulder bag
$2,220
from Farfetch
Loeffler Randall
Attaché Domed Ruffle Wristlet
$275
from Loeffler Randall
Buy Now See more Loeffler Randall Clutches
Anya Hindmarch
Women's Aquarius Smiley Sticker
$75
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Anya Hindmarch Bags
H&M
Leather Shoulder Bag
$199
from H&M
H&M
Leather Shoulder Bag
$199
from H&M
Kate Spade New York's Make It Mine Pearl Chain Strap
$148
from katespade.com
Buy Now
Kayu
St Tropez Tote
$125
from shopbop.com
Kayu
St Tropez Tote
$125
from shopbop.com
Salvatore Ferragamo
Mini Sindy Zigzag Capsule Flap Bag
$1,448
from Harrods
Buy Now See more Salvatore Ferragamo Bags
Herschel
Velvet Fifteen Fanny Pack
$50
from shopbop.com
Herschel
Velvet Fifteen Fanny Pack
$50
from shopbop.com
Burberry
Small Buckle House Check & Leather Convertible Clutch - Black
$1,095
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Burberry Clutches
Rebecca Minkoff
Isobel Phone Cross Body Bag
$145
from shopbop.com
Rebecca Minkoff
Isobel Phone Cross Body Bag
$145
from shopbop.com
Betsey Johnson
Kitsch Playing Piano Clutch
$108
from Betsey Johnson
Buy Now See more Betsey Johnson Clutches
Ashish
Checkerboard sequin-embellished bag
$505
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Ashish Clutches
Mansur Gavriel
Leather Circle Crossbody Bag
$795
from Neiman Marcus
Mansur Gavriel
Leather Circle Crossbody Bag
$795
from Neiman Marcus
Tory Burch
Chelsea Faux Fur Mini Cross-Body
$328
from Tory Burch
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Evening Bags
H&M
Small Shoulder Bag
$14.99
from H&M
H&M
Small Shoulder Bag
$14.99
from H&M
Building Block
Basket in Multicolor
$525
from Need Supply Co.
Buy Now See more Building Block Bags
shopbop.com Bags
The Handbag Raincoat Large City Slicker Handbag Raincoat
$20
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Bags
Miu Miu
Jeweled Plaid Wool Crossbody/Belt Bag
$1,360
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Miu Miu Shoulder Bags
Balenciaga
Women's Arena Leather Bazar Medium Shopper Tote Bag
$1,850
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Balenciaga Duffels & Totes
A Convertible Bag
A Shaggy-Textured Clutch
A Lucite Clutch
A Bracelet Bag With Spunk
A Flavorful Bag Strap With a Recognizable Logo
A Netted Bag
Something Iridescent
A Little-Something Keychain
An Acrylic Statement Piece
A Customizable Crossbody
Something Festive
A Cute Little Pompom
A Shopper Bag With Flair
A Bohemian Gal's Perfect Handbag
A Next-Level Bodega Bag
The Perfect Laptop Case
An Elegant Party Bag
A Two-Toned Top-Handle
The It Designer Bag of the Moment
A Trendy, Eye-Catching Clutch
Stickers to Decorate
A Luxe-Looking, All-Black Leather Bag
A Girlie Chainstrap
A Straw Beach Bag
A Designer Bag From a Cool Collaboration
A Fanny Pack in a Luxe Material
Something Iconic
A Convenient, No-Hands Phone Bag
A Kitschy Bag That Speaks to Her Hobbies
A Statement Sequined Masterpiece
A Sophisticated Circle Bag
