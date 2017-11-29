Gifts If You're Carrie From Sex and the City
Carrie Bradshaw Gifts So Stylish and Great, They Deserve Their Own Column
Carrie Bradshaw loved all of the fashion girl things that make for fabulous gifts, Fendi baguettes and designer shoes included. But her personal style was really quite eccentric and different from the next girl's, down to the way she decorated her apartment. If you know a Carrie (or you are one yourself), we think you'll find all of the below items certifiable Miss Bradshaw, from the affordable and simple to the "Wowie!" worthy. Read on to immerse yourself in Carrie's taste, then shop for the sophisticated Charlotte in your life.
Love Anklet
$132
from shopbop.com
Bow Leather Fingerless Gloves
$125
from LUISAVIAROMA
Social Set 36 8mm Pearl Necklace Necklace
$68
Miranda Kerr For Royal Albert Friendship Set Of 2 Champagne Flutes
$40
Taxi! Sticker for Handbag, Yellow
$80
from Bergdorf Goodman
Women's Love From Paris Minaudiere Bag Black
£135
from Coggles.com
French Terry Capri Sweatpants, White
$170
from Neiman Marcus
Miss Blooming Bouquet Three-Piece Gift Set
$149
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Set Of Three Carousel Stretch-cotton Jersey Briefs - Black
$50
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Judith Leiber Couture Crystal Bergdorf Goodman Storefront Pillbox, Silver/Multi
$795
from Bergdorf Goodman
Mini Eiffel Tower Rose Gold
$125
from Wolf & Badger
