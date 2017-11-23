 Skip Nav
15 Gifts For Anyone Who's Such a Charlotte

Just because we don't have a third Sex and the City movie to look forward to doesn't mean the show isn't still the gift that keeps on giving. For women who can recite every line of the iconic series, the holidays are a time to embrace your inner New Yorker with presents inspired by its fashion-obsessed characters.

Luxurious sleepwear for the Miranda of the group, new shoes for your favorite Carrie, a back massager for your friend Sam (we kid!), but perhaps the most fun archetype to shop for is anyone who calls herself a Charlotte. After all, the holidays are the time for whimsy and frills, and nobody does decadence like this lady. Check out the pearly, girlie, and posh picks for every Mrs. York Goldenblatt in your circle.

Kate Spade
Pearl earmuffs
$78
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Hats
Slip Embroidered Silk Eye Mask
$45
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
Philip Kingsley's Pamper Time collection
$65
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
Zara's Feathered Pair
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
Bag-All Wine Bags
$18
from shopbop.com
Buy Now
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Icons Gift Set
$75
from charlottetilbury.com
Buy Now
Shopbop Timer
$25
from shopbop.com
Buy Now
Assouline's Chanel Books
$153
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
Madewell
Brixton® Audrey Beret
$42
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Hats
Madewell
Three-Pack Trouser Socks
$29.50
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Socks
J.Crew Ribbon-Wrapped Hoop Earrings
$25
from jcrew.com
Buy Now
Tory Burch Foundation Seed Box
$98
from toryburch.com
Buy Now
Oliver Peoples
Roella Mirrored Cat-Eye Sunglasses, Blue
$350
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Oliver Peoples Sunglasses
Rebecca Minkoff's ERuffle Fingerless Gloves
$52
from rebeccaminkoff.com
Buy Now
Ugg Fluff Momma Mongolian Clogs
$150
from ugg.com
Buy Now
