15 Gifts For Anyone Who's Such a Charlotte

Just because we don't have a third Sex and the City movie to look forward to doesn't mean the show isn't still the gift that keeps on giving. For women who can recite every line of the iconic series, the holidays are a time to embrace your inner New Yorker with presents inspired by its fashion-obsessed characters.

Luxurious sleepwear for the Miranda of the group, new shoes for your favorite Carrie, a back massager for your friend Sam (we kid!), but perhaps the most fun archetype to shop for is anyone who calls herself a Charlotte. After all, the holidays are the time for whimsy and frills, and nobody does decadence like this lady. Check out the pearly, girlie, and posh picks for every Mrs. York Goldenblatt in your circle.