These Are the White Boots Gigi Hadid Can't Get Enough Of

Gigi Hadid in White Stuart Weitzman Boots

These Are the White Boots Gigi Hadid Can't Get Enough Of

We're calling it: white boots are not only going to be a big trend this Summer but are also going to continue into Fall. While Selena Gomez has also hopped on the bandwagon, Gigi Hadid has been rocking the footwear for a while. Her go-to style? The Stuart Weitzman Clinger Booties.

The supermodel, who happens to be the face of the brand, has been styling these sock boots with everything from a '90s Nickelodeon-logo sweatshirt to a pair of quirky striped jeans. Read on to see how Gigi styles the Summer boots and buy a pair for yourself if you're feeling inspired.

Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall
These Are the White Boots Gigi Hadid Can't Get Enough Of
Image Source: Getty / Gotham
These Are the White Boots Gigi Hadid Can't Get Enough Of
Image Source: Getty / Gotham
These Are the White Boots Gigi Hadid Can't Get Enough Of
Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall
Stuart Weitzman The Clinger Bootie
Stuart Weitzman The Clinger Bootie

Stuart Weitzman The Clinger Bootie ($598)

Stuart Weitzman The Clinger Bootie
$598
from stuartweitzman.com
Buy Now
Jeffrey Campbell
Women's Muse Bootie
$174.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Jeffrey Campbell Boots
Asos Boots
KG Kurt Geiger KG Delia Kitten heel Boot
$143$121
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Boots
Rag & Bone
Ellis Lamb Leather Ankle Boots
$595
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Rag & Bone Boots
Gianvito Rossi
Women's Leather Ankle Boots
$995
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Gianvito Rossi Boots
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Pointed Faux Leather Ankle Boots
$48$33.60
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Boots
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds