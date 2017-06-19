6/19/17 6/19/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Summer Gigi Hadid in White Stuart Weitzman Boots These Are the White Boots Gigi Hadid Can't Get Enough Of June 19, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. We're calling it: white boots are not only going to be a big trend this Summer but are also going to continue into Fall. While Selena Gomez has also hopped on the bandwagon, Gigi Hadid has been rocking the footwear for a while. Her go-to style? The Stuart Weitzman Clinger Booties. The supermodel, who happens to be the face of the brand, has been styling these sock boots with everything from a '90s Nickelodeon-logo sweatshirt to a pair of quirky striped jeans. Read on to see how Gigi styles the Summer boots and buy a pair for yourself if you're feeling inspired. RelatedGigi Hadid's $1,400 MTV Sweatshirt Will Transport You Back to the '90s Shop Brands Jeffrey Campbell · Rag & Bone · Gianvito Rossi · Forever 21 Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall Image Source: Getty / Gotham Image Source: Getty / Gotham Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall Stuart Weitzman The Clinger Bootie Stuart Weitzman The Clinger Bootie ($598) Stuart Weitzman The Clinger Bootie $598 from stuartweitzman.com Buy Now Jeffrey Campbell Women's Muse Bootie $174.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Jeffrey Campbell Boots Asos Boots KG Kurt Geiger KG Delia Kitten heel Boot $143$121 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Boots Rag & Bone Ellis Lamb Leather Ankle Boots $595 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Rag & Bone Boots Gianvito Rossi Women's Leather Ankle Boots $995 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Gianvito Rossi Boots Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pointed Faux Leather Ankle Boots $48$33.60 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Boots Gigi HadidCelebrity Street StyleSummer FashionGet The LookSummerModelsCelebrity StyleTrendsStuart WeitzmanBootsShoesShopping