These Are the White Boots Gigi Hadid Can't Get Enough Of

We're calling it: white boots are not only going to be a big trend this Summer but are also going to continue into Fall. While Selena Gomez has also hopped on the bandwagon, Gigi Hadid has been rocking the footwear for a while. Her go-to style? The Stuart Weitzman Clinger Booties.

The supermodel, who happens to be the face of the brand, has been styling these sock boots with everything from a '90s Nickelodeon-logo sweatshirt to a pair of quirky striped jeans. Read on to see how Gigi styles the Summer boots and buy a pair for yourself if you're feeling inspired.