The Famous Headband Blair Waldorf Wears on Gossip Girl Can Be Yours — For a Price!

Spotted: Jennifer Behr is rereleasing one of the iconic headbands Leighton Meester wore as Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl. The designer announced the return of the beautiful crystal headband in honor of the show's 10th anniversary. The $325 double crystal scallop headband is handmade with Swarovski crystals and is finished in the back with an elastic for the perfect fit.

"Your all-time favorite headband Blair wore on Gossip Girl is BACK on our site for a limited, time to celebrate 10 years since her TV debut. Get yours before S steals you thunder and does it first . . . xoxo JB," Jennifer wrote on her Instagram. The item is currently on preorder, which means if you really want it, then get to ordering, because we have a feeling it won't be around for much longer. Keep scrolling to see the exact headband and get your hands on similar ones so you can show the world just how much Blair Waldorf you have in you.