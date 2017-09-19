 Skip Nav
Award Season
Here's the Complete List of 2017's Exciting Emmy Winners
Big Little Lies
Everything We Know About Big Little Lies' (Potential) Season 2
Harry Potter
Prepare to Be Charmed By These 13 Harry Potter Gifts — All Under $25
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Gossip Girl: Where Are the Stars Now?

It's been ten years since Gossip Girl first premiered, and we still miss it. Those Upper East Siders were a big part of our lives for six seasons, and since Gossip Girl was revealed, they've gone their separate ways. Two of the leading men have continued acting, while the queen bees of New York City have gotten married and had babies. So much has changed! In honor of the show's anniversary, take a look below to see the cast as they were, and find out what they're all up to now.

Blake Lively as Serena van der Woodsen
Blake Lively Now
Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorf
Leighton Meester Now
Penn Badgley as Dan Humphrey
Penn Badgley Now
Chace Crawford as Nate Archibald
Chace Crawford Now
Ed Westwick as Chuck Bass
Ed Westwick Now
Kelly Rutherford as Lily van der Woodsen
Kelly Rutherford Now
Matthew Settle as Rufus Humphrey
Matthew Settle Now
Taylor Momsen as Jenny Humphrey
Taylor Momsen Now
Jessica Szohr as Vanessa Abrams
Jessica Szohr Now
Zuzanna Szadkowski as Dorota Kishlovsky
Zuzanna Szadkowski Now
Connor Paolo as Eric van der Woodsen
Connor Paolo Now
Kaylee DeFer as Ivy Dickens
Kaylee DeFer Now
Amanda Setton as Penelope Shafai
Amanda Setton Now
Margaret Colin as Eleanor Waldorf
Margaret Colin Now
Michelle Trachtenberg as Georgina Sparks
Michelle Trachtenberg Now
Robert John Burke as Bart Bass
5
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
NostalgiaLeighton MeesterChace CrawfordBlake LivelyGossip GirlTV
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
10 Group Costumes Inspired by the '90s
by Macy Cate Williams
Gossip Girl Gifts
Nostalgia
XOXO: Gifts For the Gossip Girl Fan
by Laura Marie Meyers
Celebrity Lookalikes | Celebrities That Look the Same
Katy Perry
These Celebrity Look-Alikes Will Blow Your Mind
by Alyse Whitney
Hocus Pocus Clothing Line at Spencer's
Nostalgia
This Affordable Hocus Pocus Clothing Line Is So Glorious, It'll Make You Sick
by Brinton Parker
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody at 2017 Golden Globes Party
Award Season
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Make a Rare Yet Delightful Appearance After the Golden Globes
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds