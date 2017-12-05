 Skip Nav
Gowns, Schmowns — Hailey Baldwin's Tiny Topshop Minidress Is All Anyone Can Talk About
Gowns, Schmowns — Hailey Baldwin's Tiny Topshop Minidress Is All Anyone Can Talk About

While Selena Gomez showed up to the 2017 British Fashion Awards in a Coach prairie maxi and Kaia Gerber an elegant, ruffled Ralph & Russo set, Hailey Baldwin went the alternate route. Who needs a ballgown when you can look simple, sexy, and effortless in a strapless Topshop minidress?

Hailey worked with stylist Maeve Reilly on the custom look from the brand, which was complete with Cartier jewels and towering Jimmy Choo sandals that Hailey showed off when she worked her LBD from the side, the front, and, well, mostly the back. Read on to see the supermodel completely own an understated piece that had everyone buzzing (despite the number of floor-sweeping dresses at the event), then shop all the similar versions you can pick up ahead of your next holiday party. Your fellow guests won't even know what hit them.

Forever 21 Strapless Ruched Dress
Alexander Wang Women's Crepe Strapless Dress
Faith Connexion Strapless Ruched Dress
Missguided Black Strapless Dress
Forever 21 High-Low Flounce Dress
Lanvin Strapless Velour Lame Dress
Jacquemus Strapless Piqué and Polka-Dot Dress
Brandon Maxwell Strapless Petal-Bodice Cocktail Dress
Forever 21
Strapless Ruched Dress
from Forever 21
$17.90
Alexander Wang
Women's Crepe Strapless Dress
from Barneys New York
$995
Faith Connexion
strapless ruched dress
from Farfetch
$1,515$618
Missguided
Black Strapless Dress
from Missguided
$26
Lanvin
Strapless Velour Lame Dress
from Marissa Collections
$4,650
Neiman Marcus
Brandon Maxwell Strapless Petal-Bodice Cocktail Dress, Black
from Neiman Marcus
$2,495$1,497
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size High-Low Flounce Dress
from Forever 21
$35
Jacquemus
Strapless Piqué And Polka-dot Cotton-poplin Mini Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$730
