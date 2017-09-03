A Complete Guide to Owning and Wearing Fall's Biggest Boot Trends

There aren't too many boots you need to collect for Fall 2017, but the ones you're shopping for should make quite the statement. From "legging" boots in electric colors that graze the thigh to white patent boots with a mod twist, it's safe to say your footwear will be the focal point of your outfit. Ahead, we've curated a guide to the five styles you should add to your wardrobe and suggested a wide range of ways to wear them. Read on to brush up on every silhouette — from ankle-rise to over-the-knee — or jump ahead to a specific category, then shop our favorite picks available now.