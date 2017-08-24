Jennifer Aniston Started This Sexy Trend on Friends That's Still Going Strong

From "The Rachel" hairstyle to slinky slip dresses and miniskirts with knee-high boots, Jennifer Aniston championed so many popular '90s looks on Friends. There was one little faux pas, however, that was widely discussed throughout the 10-season series: Jen's nipples and how visible they were on screen.

It's really no big deal — even if the actress had been going braless, that's her prerogative (or perhaps an idea of the costume designer's). By now there are plenty of celebrities — models and Hollywood stars included — who ditch their lingerie both on the street and behind the camera.

Even so, Jennifer insists she was wearing a bra on the show in an interview with Vogue: "Yeah, I don't know what to say about that! It's just one of those things, I guess. I wear a bra, I don't know what to tell ya! And I don't know why we're supposed to be ashamed of them — it's just the way my breasts are! But hey, OG [of the #FreeTheNipple trend], I'm not going to complain!"

Read on to see the many times Rachel's breasts were – ahem — well-defined on Friends. One thing's for sure: she looked good in whatever she was wearing, no matter what trend she was setting.