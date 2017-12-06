 Skip Nav
Jennifer Aniston's Trusted This Denim-and-Shoe Combination For Years — and Golly, It Works Wonders
Jennifer Aniston's Trusted This Denim-and-Shoe Combination For Years — and Golly, It Works Wonders

Jennifer Aniston made her way into the Jimmy Kimmel Live studio in LA emitting boho vibes. Her chiffon blouse was equipped with a fringed scarf, and her gold jewelry and aviators matched the hardware on her chain-strap leather bag. Jen wore jeans, which definitely isn't rare for the casually dressed star. She cinched her waist with a belt, drawing attention to the shape of her denim: a classic bootcut style.

Allowing a pair of heeled boots to peek out from a long, distressed hem has been a move Jen's made for years, and frankly it makes her legs go on for miles. Read on to check out the simple look, then shop for sophisticated jeans that will help you achieve the tried-and-trusted combination.

Jennifer Aniston Owns the Cozy Shawl We All Dream of Cuddling Up in After a Long Day
Zara the High-Waist Bootcut Jeans in Samurai Blue
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
Wit & Wisdom
Plus Size Women's 'Itty Bitty' Bootcut Jeans
$78
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Wit & Wisdom Plus Jeans
RE/DONE
high-rise bootcut jeans
$320
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more RE/DONE Bootcut Denim
Citizens of Humanity
Women's 'Emannuelle' Slim Bootcut Jeans
$208
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Citizens of Humanity Bootcut Denim
Joe's Jeans
Provocateur Petite Boot Cut Jeans
$185 $111
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Joe's Jeans Petite Jeans
Nordstrom Plus Jeans
Plus Size Women's Kut From The Kloth Natalie High Waist Bootcut Jeans
$98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Plus Jeans
Paige
Women's Transcend - Manhattan Bootcut Jeans
$189
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Paige Bootcut Denim
DL1961
Women's 'Bridget 33' Bootcut Jeans
$178
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more DL1961 Bootcut Denim
Farfetch Bootcut Denim
Victoria Victoria Beckham bootcut jeans
$306
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Farfetch Bootcut Denim
