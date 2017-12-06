Jennifer Aniston made her way into the Jimmy Kimmel Live studio in LA emitting boho vibes. Her chiffon blouse was equipped with a fringed scarf, and her gold jewelry and aviators matched the hardware on her chain-strap leather bag. Jen wore jeans, which definitely isn't rare for the casually dressed star. She cinched her waist with a belt, drawing attention to the shape of her denim: a classic bootcut style.

Allowing a pair of heeled boots to peek out from a long, distressed hem has been a move Jen's made for years, and frankly it makes her legs go on for miles. Read on to check out the simple look, then shop for sophisticated jeans that will help you achieve the tried-and-trusted combination.