You've Seen Jennifer Aniston in This Outfit Before — but Have You Checked Out Her Belt?
We're used to spotting Jennifer Aniston in jeans when she's not on the red carpet. The actress maintains a supercasual sense of style, so yes, that denim is usually just paired with a t-shirt. The actress was rocking her signature look when she stepped out in Beverly Hills, her tortoise sunglasses, hoop earrings, simple white sneakers, and Chloé backpack making for easy accessories. But Jen had a final thought: why not strap on a Gucci logo belt to break up her basics? Jen's comes in a cognac shade with silver hardware, but there are plenty more trusty designs you can invest in to add just a little more oomph to a very effortless ensemble.
