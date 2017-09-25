 Skip Nav
Kate Middleton
I Re-Created Kate Middleton's Most Iconic Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty
Street Style
100 Easy Outfits to Try When You Have Zero Clue What to Wear
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Finest Style Moments of the Year, and We're Not Just Talking Coats
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Jennifer Aniston Has Worn This Pant Style Since the '90s — and She's Never Looked Back

Nothing separates Jennifer Aniston from her jeans. There is simply no season or occasion she won't try them on for, as we've learned over the years while tracking her style. From red carpets to date night, Jen has proven that denim isn't just a sign of a casual look.

While she's admitted skinny jeans aren't her favorite and clearly knows how to rock a slouchy fit, the star's managed to come up with a handful of ideas for every silhouette in the book. Read on for a few of her most trustworthy lessons, some of which come from the '90s, but can still easily be applied today.

Jen Wore Her Boyfriend Cut Jeans With a Bomber
She Owns Cropped, Straight-Legs That Go Right Down to Her Boots
Jen's Ripped Boyfriend Jeans Balanced Out a Luxe Coat and White Sneakers
Skinny Jeans Lent a Casual Touch to a Sophisticated Blazer
Jen Owns White Jeans, of Course, Which She's Reserved For Summers in the Past
Jen's Olive-Tone Denim Worked With a Handful of Neutrals
Boot-Cut Jeans Broke Up a Black Jacket and Brown Boots
Slouchy, Rolled Denim Looked Cool With a Sweater and Fedora
Jen Showed Off Her Functional Loafers By Folding This Pair Up
She Slipped Into Her Light-Wash Skinnies With Sandals in the Summer
Jen's Worn Booties and Socks With Her Jeans
She Knows They Work Best in Any Silhouette With a White Tee
Jen Always Seems to Wrap a Scarf Around Her Neck When She's in Her Denim
She Once Rolled Up Her Flares to Reveal Converse Sneakers
Jen Used Her Jeans to Play Up a Military Green Trench and Wide-Brim Hat
Jen Chose a Relaxed Boyfriend Jean on a Rainy Day
For Date Night, Jen Styled Her Belted Flares With Platform Sandals and a Basic Black Tank
Jen Wears Her Denim Through Winter With Lots of Layers
She Likes a Proper Look Too — All Belted and Tucked In
In 2009, Jen Exhibited Unexpected Coolness in Some Drop-Waist Denim
Jen Made Fluted Dark-Wash Denim Look Sophisticated With a Buttoned Blazer
Jen Pulled off a Parisian Chic Look in 2004 By Wearing Her Jeans With a Beret
Jen Wore a Taupe Wrap Sweater With Her Jeans and Booties
Back in 1998, She Made Mom Jeans Look Fabulous With a Sheer Blouse and Platforms
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity Street StyleCelebrity StyleJeansDenimJennifer Aniston
Join The Conversation
Selena Gomez
by Sarah Wasilak
Kate Middleton Engraved Necklace Like Princess Diana's
The Royals
by Sarah Wasilak
Bella Hadid at Fashion Week Spring 2018
Bella Hadid
by Sarah Wasilak
Kate Middleton's Wedding Guest Dresses
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Was the Belle of the Ball at Every Wedding She's Ever Attended
by Marcia Moody
Models Wearing Combat Boots
Kaia Gerber
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds