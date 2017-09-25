Nothing separates Jennifer Aniston from her jeans. There is simply no season or occasion she won't try them on for, as we've learned over the years while tracking her style. From red carpets to date night, Jen has proven that denim isn't just a sign of a casual look.

While she's admitted skinny jeans aren't her favorite and clearly knows how to rock a slouchy fit, the star's managed to come up with a handful of ideas for every silhouette in the book. Read on for a few of her most trustworthy lessons, some of which come from the '90s, but can still easily be applied today.