Jennifer Lopez Guess Campaign Spring 2018

Jennifer Lopez Made History With Her Guess Campaign For This 1 Reason

Can we expect anything less from Jennifer Lopez? The 48-year-old made history starring in Guess's Spring 2018 campaign as the oldest Guess Girl ever. She dethroned Claudia Schiffer, who was 41 when she modeled for Guess's 30th anniversary in 2012. "When I got the call from Paul Marciano asking me to become the new Guess Girl, I was thrilled and excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that I have loved since I was a teenager," Jennifer stated in a press release. "When I look back at early Guess campaigns through the years, you see all of these beautiful models and iconic images that Paul has created. It is a tremendous compliment to have been selected for Guess's Spring 2018 campaign."

Guess's cofounder, Paul Marciano, art-directed the campaign that featured Jennifer looking very retro and sexy in a black and white spread. The whole shoot is very reminiscent of the brand's original campaigns. "Jennifer Lopez is a Guess Girl's dream! She is an accomplished artist; she is iconic and sensual," Paul stated in a press release. "Jennifer's impact and influence continues to grow and this campaign celebrates the notion that women get more beautiful and talented as they gain life experience. Her beauty and class shine through this campaign."

Image Source: Courtesy of Guess
