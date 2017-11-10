Jennifer Lopez's Sex Appeal in Her New "Amor, Amor, Amor" Music Video Is Off the Charts

Jennifer Lopez just released her new single "Amor, Amor, Amor" feat. Wisin and took it one step further by putting out the music video at the same time. Jenny goes back to the block with this one since it was filmed in New York City, specifically in the subway. Jennifer continued her sexy streak, dancing in a Guess crop top and black leather pants with her hair whipping back and forth. Check out the video as a quick reminder of how good Jennifer Lopez is at putting on a show.