 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Camila Cabello Is the New Guess Girl, and the Photos Are Sultry
Breakfast
15 Recipes That Combine 2 of the World's Best Ingredients: Avocado and Eggs
Music
Watch Camila Cabello Own the Stage With a Performance of "Crying in the Club"
Daddy Yankee
22 Daddy Yankee Photos You’ll Want to Look at “Despacito”
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 3  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Camila Cabello Is the New Guess Girl, and the Photos Are Sultry

Camila Cabello is continuing her solo track with a major fashion campaign. It's been announced that the "Crying in the Club" singer is the new face of Guess Jeans' Fall 2017 alongside model, Alex Dellisola. As a Guess Girl, Camila is following the steps of big names, like Claudia Schiffer, Drew Barrymore, Adriana Lima, and Gigi Hadid.

"I couldn't be more excited to partner with Guess on this incredible campaign," Camila said in a press release. "I've grown up loving their aesthetic and not in my wildest dreams did I ever think I'd be lucky enough to be a part of it."

In the black and white photos, Camila is modeling the women's collection, which will feature lots of oversize denim jackets, cutoff shorts, and high-waisted skinny jeans. Keep scrolling to see the rest of the photos that have been released so far.

Related
Camila Cabello's Style Is Nothing Like It Used to Be — and We're Not Mad About It

Previous Next
Join the conversation
AdsCamila CabelloLatina FashionLatina CelebrityCelebrity StyleGuess
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Swimwear
The Guess x A Bikini A Day Capsule Has Your Summer Swimwear Needs Covered
by Ashley Cooke
"Hey Ma" Dance Workout Video
Pitbull
There's No Way You'll Skip a Workout With This Dance Choreography to "Hey Ma"
by Celia Fernandez
How to Copy Kate Middleton's Style
Kate Middleton
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Gwyneth Paltrow
It Took Gwyneth Paltrow Less Than 1 Second to Name Her Favorite Designer Bag
by Sarah Wasilak
This Is Why Camila Cabello's New Single Sounds So Familiar
Camila Cabello
This Is Why Camila Cabello's New Single Sounds So Familiar
by Chinea Rodriguez
Hailey Baldwin Guess Campaign Holiday 2016
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin Didn't Need the Desert Heat to Make Her New Guess Ad So Smoking Hot
by Marina Liao
Jennifer Lopez's Naked Dresses
Jennifer Lopez
Every Single Naked Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Worn Since 1997
by Alessandra Foresto
Camila Cabello Billboard Music Awards Performance 2017
Award Season
Camila Cabello Was a Gladiator and the Billboards Were Her Arena For Debuting Her Single
by Celia Fernandez
Camila Cabello Britain's Got Talent Performance Video
Music
by Celia Fernandez
Sexy Daddy Yankee Pictures
Daddy Yankee
by Monica Sisavat
Camila Cabello's Best Style 2017
Celebrity Style
Camila Cabello's Style Is Nothing Like It Used to Be — and We're Not Mad About It
by Alessandra Foresto
Selena Gomez Wears Topshop Shirt
Selena Gomez
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds