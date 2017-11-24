 Skip Nav
Who Needs Jewelry When You're Wearing Kate Middleton's Military Coat?
Kate Middleton joined Prince William for a few engagements in Birmingham, including a visit to Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull manufacturing plant. The duchess selected one of her old maternity coats, previously worn in 2014 when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte. While Kate appeared as put together as ever in her functional Russell & Bromley boots and a pair of dark skinnies, her Goat outerwear made styling this outfit easy.

Considering its military-inspired details — contrast stitching and noticeable buttons at the sleeves and on the back — Kate didn't need to add much hardware to make her look feel complete. She did accessorize with delicate Kiki McDonough earrings and a Mulberry clutch, but it's safe to say we could all use a similar one-and-done jacket in our wardrobes. If Kate had ditched jewelry entirely and worn a pajama blouse underneath this design, we'd never suspect it. Read on to take in her ensemble, then shop for your own embellished coat.

Kate Middleton Has No Problem Finding Cute Maternity Clothes — and We're Kind of Jealous
