Gift the Jewelry Kate Middleton Wears to Your Girl, and She'll Love You For Life

Plenty of Kate Middleton's jewels are gifts from the royal family, pieces passed down from past generations that she's got the honor of pulling out for fancy events. But Kate also wears a lot of shoppable earrings, watches, and necklaces from retailers as affordable as Zara to luxury brands you might browse if you needed a present for someone special.

Ahead, we rounded up some of her go-to jewelers and selected a stylish, holiday-festive pick from each one of them. Whether you're prepared to spend the big bucks for someone you love or you're more in tune to stocking stuffers, you'll find something here for the Kate Middleton fan who keeps track of her looks, we promise.

Kiki McDonough
Grace White Topaz & Diamond Halo Stud Earrings in 18K Yellow Gold
$1,190
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Kiki McDonough Diamond Earrings
Oscar de la Renta
pearl sun earrings
$175
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Oscar de la Renta Earrings
Cartier
Pasha de Watch
$2,195
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Cartier Watches
Zara Collar Style Necklace
$36
from zara.com
Buy Now
TheRealReal Earrings
Mouawad Rosette Oval Earrings
$4,495
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more TheRealReal Earrings
Patrick Mavros Ndoro Dangle Earrings
$224
from patrickmavros.com
Buy Now
Selfridges Rings
Annoushka Alchemy 18ct white gold bauble ring
$570
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Selfridges Rings
Tiffany & Co.
Elsa Peretti Tanzanite Color By The Yard Sterling Silver Necklace
$520
from TrueFacet
Buy Now See more Tiffany & Co. Necklaces
TrueFacet Necklaces
Asprey 18K Yellow Gold 0.38 Ct Diamond and Pearl Drop Pendant Necklace
$1,953
from TrueFacet
Buy Now See more TrueFacet Necklaces
Links of London Effervescence Bubble Stiletto Earrings
$225
from linksoflondon.com
Buy Now
Beaut Edwardian Style Pearl Earrings
$59
from beautjewellery.com
Buy Now
Wolf & Badger Earrings
Catherine Zoraida - Double Leaf Earring
$207
from Wolf & Badger
Buy Now See more Wolf & Badger Earrings
Cassandra Goad Temple of Heaven Gold Earrings
$2,270
from cassandragoad.com
Buy Now
Lola Rose Eileen Necklace
$115
from lolarose.co.uk
Buy Now
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds