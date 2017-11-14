Kate Middleton Favorite Jewelry Brands
Gift the Jewelry Kate Middleton Wears to Your Girl, and She'll Love You For Life
Plenty of Kate Middleton's jewels are gifts from the royal family, pieces passed down from past generations that she's got the honor of pulling out for fancy events. But Kate also wears a lot of shoppable earrings, watches, and necklaces from retailers as affordable as Zara to luxury brands you might browse if you needed a present for someone special.
Ahead, we rounded up some of her go-to jewelers and selected a stylish, holiday-festive pick from each one of them. Whether you're prepared to spend the big bucks for someone you love or you're more in tune to stocking stuffers, you'll find something here for the Kate Middleton fan who keeps track of her looks, we promise.
Grace White Topaz & Diamond Halo Stud Earrings in 18K Yellow Gold
$1,190
from Neiman Marcus
Mouawad Rosette Oval Earrings
$4,495
from TheRealReal
Annoushka Alchemy 18ct white gold bauble ring
$570
from Selfridges
Elsa Peretti Tanzanite Color By The Yard Sterling Silver Necklace
$520
from TrueFacet
Asprey 18K Yellow Gold 0.38 Ct Diamond and Pearl Drop Pendant Necklace
$1,953
from TrueFacet
Catherine Zoraida - Double Leaf Earring
$207
from Wolf & Badger
