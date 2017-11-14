Gift the Jewelry Kate Middleton Wears to Your Girl, and She'll Love You For Life

Plenty of Kate Middleton's jewels are gifts from the royal family, pieces passed down from past generations that she's got the honor of pulling out for fancy events. But Kate also wears a lot of shoppable earrings, watches, and necklaces from retailers as affordable as Zara to luxury brands you might browse if you needed a present for someone special.

Ahead, we rounded up some of her go-to jewelers and selected a stylish, holiday-festive pick from each one of them. Whether you're prepared to spend the big bucks for someone you love or you're more in tune to stocking stuffers, you'll find something here for the Kate Middleton fan who keeps track of her looks, we promise.