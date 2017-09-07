 Skip Nav
Street Style
The 1 Outfit That Pops Up Every Fashion Week Without Fail
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Will Win You Over With Her Wedding Dress
Fashion Week
Keep Your Eyes Peeled: These Are the New Models You're About to See Everywhere
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Kate Middleton's Best Pregnancy Outfits Will Give You a Hint of What's to Come

Kate Middleton is expecting her third child, and at this point, she has mastered maternity style. She has her choice of printed dresses, matching coats and fascinators, and heels. The duchess might even recycle a pregnancy outfit or two, like she's done in the past. Though she's currently taking a break from public events, it won't be long before she makes her post-baby-announcement debut. We know she has enough stunning looks to carry her through the next nine months.

In fact, while we wait for Kate's first appearance, let's take a look back at her most memorable maternity outfits. From her blue Jenny Packham dress (a designer she favorites) to printed Hobbs coats, Kate's old looks promise she'll dress up bump number three in the most magical pieces. Read on to see what she wore throughout both her pregnancies, because it'll give you a good idea of what's to come.

Related
Kate Middleton's Crowning Maternity Style Moments

You could barely make out Kate's second pregnancy bump when she stepped out in Oct. 2014 (her first appearance since the baby announcement). Kate wore a blue Jenny Packham wrap dress and L.K. Bennett's Agata sandals as she walked the steps of the Natural History Museum in London.
For an outing to the Brookhill Children's Centre in Oct. 2015, Kate chose a sweet, polka-dot dress from Asos's maternity line. It was feminine and cute, with the print echoing her Jenny Packham dress (the one she wore when she showed off Prince George to the world).
For a visit to the Downton Abbey set in March 2015, Kate wore a $102 coat from JoJo Maman Bébé. It had several buttons on the front and a slightly pleated hem. Her outfit even matched nicely with those of the cast members.
Kate wore a pearl-adorned Alexander McQueen coat while attending the Observance for Commonwealth Day Service in March 2015. It was a look she recycled from her first pregnancy, though this time around she complemented the outfit with a satin box clutch, powder-pink pumps, and a Jane Taylor headpiece.
The duchess was only two months away from giving birth to Princess Charlotte when she stepped out on Feb. 18 in a printed dress by Seraphine with black pumps . . . though from the looks of it, she wasn't nearly about to pop!
In Dec. 2014, Kate chose a navy Jenny Packham gown for the University of St. Andrews' 600th Anniversary Dinner at the Met. The deep-blue dress hugged her baby bump, and she accessorized with some sparkly diamond-and-emerald drop earrings.
The duchess kept things bright and peachy in April 2013 when she wore a Tara Jarmon coat while visiting the Naomi House Children's Hospice in Hampshire, England.
Kate joined Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Queen Elizabeth II's annual garden party on May 22, 2013. The expectant mom wore a sunny tweed Emilia Wickstead coat and a Jane Corbett headpiece.
In Nov. 2014, Kate and Prince William attended the Royal Variety Performance in London. She wore a formfitting lace-sleeved dress by Diane von Furstenberg and even met Harry Styles that same night.
Kate's not afraid to wear a bold pattern, like this Dalmatian coat dress from Hobbs. She stepped out in the ensemble on June 2013 to attend the christening of a cruise ship.
Kate attended the 60th anniversary of the queen's coronation in June 2013. She wore a Jenny Packham coat and dress in light pink, complete with a matching fascinator.
For William Van Cutsem and Rosie Ruck Keene's wedding in May 2013, Kate recycled her white, black-spotted Topshop dress. She rocked the piece with a black-and-white Vivien Sheriff hat and a little black jacket.
Kate wore head-to-toe navy while attending a Service of Commemoration to mark the end of combat operations in Afghanistan on March 13, 2015.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsMaternity StyleKate MiddletonCelebrity Style
Join The Conversation
Summer Beauty
8 Kate Middleton Hairstyles Perfect For All of Your Summer Affairs
by Alaina Demopoulos
Princess Charlotte Looking Like Kate Middleton Pictures
The Royals
7 Times Princess Charlotte Proved She's Definitely a Mama's Girl
by Caitlin Hacker
Kate Middleton Bangs Evolution
Kate Middleton
33 Hairstyles That Prove Kate Middleton Is the Princess of Good Bangs
by Allie Merriam
Kate Middleton Playing Sports | Pictures
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Not Too Princessy to Play Sports
by Lauren Turner
New Royal Baby Name Predictions
Celebrity Pregnancies
Will the New Royal Baby Be Called Alice?
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds