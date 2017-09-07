Kate Middleton's Best Pregnancy Outfits Will Give You a Hint of What's to Come

Kate Middleton is expecting her third child, and at this point, she has mastered maternity style. She has her choice of printed dresses, matching coats and fascinators, and heels. The duchess might even recycle a pregnancy outfit or two, like she's done in the past. Though she's currently taking a break from public events, it won't be long before she makes her post-baby-announcement debut. We know she has enough stunning looks to carry her through the next nine months.

In fact, while we wait for Kate's first appearance, let's take a look back at her most memorable maternity outfits. From her blue Jenny Packham dress (a designer she favorites) to printed Hobbs coats, Kate's old looks promise she'll dress up bump number three in the most magical pieces. Read on to see what she wore throughout both her pregnancies, because it'll give you a good idea of what's to come.