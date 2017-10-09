Every Coat Trend You Should Be Shopping This Fall

Few items in your closet get as much mileage —— and get seen by more eyes — than your coat. And with Fall in full swing, the time to pick out your hero piece is now. Sure, it's sad to officially say goodbye to sunny days and all the style staples that came with them (straw bags, anyone?), but scoring a showstopping topper will put the skip back in your step.

A great coat pays serious wardrobe dividends: not only does it add extra oomph to an already-awesome outfit, but it makes lazy-day looks appear that much more intentional (just top off your t-shirt and jeans with a statement outerwear option and you'll see what we mean).

To make sure you get the most bang for your buck this Fall, we've assembled a selection of the top trends we're currently lusting after at every price point. From faux fur to high shine, there's a pick here, or several, that will have you feeling warm all over.