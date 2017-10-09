 Skip Nav
Every Coat Trend You Should Be Shopping This Fall

Few items in your closet get as much mileage —— and get seen by more eyes — than your coat. And with Fall in full swing, the time to pick out your hero piece is now. Sure, it's sad to officially say goodbye to sunny days and all the style staples that came with them (straw bags, anyone?), but scoring a showstopping topper will put the skip back in your step.

A great coat pays serious wardrobe dividends: not only does it add extra oomph to an already-awesome outfit, but it makes lazy-day looks appear that much more intentional (just top off your t-shirt and jeans with a statement outerwear option and you'll see what we mean).

To make sure you get the most bang for your buck this Fall, we've assembled a selection of the top trends we're currently lusting after at every price point. From faux fur to high shine, there's a pick here, or several, that will have you feeling warm all over.

Zara Checked Wool Coat
$129
Buy Now
Babaton Fritz Coat
$275
Buy Now
Golden by Tna Moorhouse Coat
$295
Buy Now
Miss Selfridge Red Vinyl Mac
$115
Buy Now
Topshop Vinyl Pink Fur Collar Coat
$180
Buy Now
Checks and Plaids
What's red, blue, and perfectly preppy all over? This Sonia by Sonia Rykiel Small Check Tailored Coat ($520), of course.
A grandpa-style overcoat gets a playful makeover when embellished with sequin and 3D add ons. Case in point: the H&M Coat With Appliqués ($149).
Show your girlie streak in heritage checks mixed with frills and a bold shot of cobalt. This MSGM Ruffled Checked Cotton-Blend Coat ($985) is a wow-worthy investment piece.
Go classic but current in this upgraded red Free People Naiomi Check Peacoat ($298).
Channel your inner Brit chick in this ASOS Hooded Check Coat With Rib Funnel Neck ($135).
Faux Fur
Prefer a monochromatic interpretation of the trend? This Babaton Fritz Coat ($275) in an unexpected jewel tone is a solid choice.
Colorblocked and cozy, this Mango Contrast Faux Fur Coat ($130) is pretty much guaranteed to get you stopped on the street.
Take your stripe addiction into the cold-weather season with this Juicy Couture Striped Faux Fur Coat ($398).
If Penny Lane were a girlie girl, we're pretty sure this Golden by Tna Moorhouse Coat ($295) would be her go-to.
Brighten up the Winter slump in a vibrant hue, a la the Nasty Gal Surfin' Bird Faux Fur Coat ($190).
Puffers
Try a shot of shine or go full-on heavy metal in this Free People Reversible Nylon Puffer ($298).
A pumpkin spice puffer like this Bacon Big Blanket 78 Jacket ($394) will look and feel delicious all season long.
Show your feminine side a pretty/puffy mashup like this Sea Floral Printed Puffer Coat ($785).
Get ready to stop traffic in this plush electric MSGM Textured Puffer Jacket ($612).
With a removable hood and a glossy finish, this Michael Michael Kors Quilted Jacket ($138) goes way beyond basic.
Shearling
Rep your tough and sweet sides at the same time with this Avec Les Filles Faux Shearling Biker Jacket ($199).
Denim shearling? Yep. This Levi's Made & Crafted Denim & Faux Shearling Coat ($373) flips the script on standard suede.
Top off any look with this ASOS Faux Shearling Coat ($111) for an instant luxe vibe.
Do the all-black-everything thing in this Calvin Klein Jeans Ortensia Shiny Faux Shearling Coat ($333).
Put a sophisticated spin on shearling with this Sam Edelman Faux Shearling Car Coat ($179).
Vinyl
Slick gets a pop of sweet with a detachable collar, as per this Topshop Vinyl Pink Fur Collar Coat ($180).
The mixed textures of this Opening Ceremony Reversible Furry Patent Coat ($695) give you all the outerwear options your heart desires.
Trouble committing to one trend at once? Not anymore. This Wanda Nylon Houndstooth Tweed-Paneled Textured-Vinyl Coat ($1,210) lets you mix two simultaneously.
Try the Who What Wear Women's Patent Trench Jacket ($60) for a wallet-friendly take on the craze.
Parkas
This H&M Padded Parka ($80) is pretty much the Winter version of the ubiquitous It girl army jacket.
Ultimate GuideOuterwearGet The LookJacketsFallCoatsTrendsFall FashionShopping
