Kate Middleton Channeled Disney’s Elsa For the Night in This Icy Blue Dress

Kate Middleton isn't just any princess, she's a Disney princess. Well, at least just for one night. The duchess of Cambridge attended the Royal Variety Performance at Palladium Theatre in London on Nov. 24 and for the special occasion, wore an icy blue crystal-beaded gown. The color of the dress had an uncanny resemblance to the one Elsa wore in Frozen and it twinkled like stars from every angle. Though the Jenny Packham number was created with sheer material, a matching blue slip underneath made the look more royal approved.

Kate's worn Jenny Packham to a number of events, but this dress might be our favorite so far. Blue is truly her power color. The royal wore a pair of shimmery Oscar de la Renta pumps to complete her ensemble and seemed at ease in heels despite being pregnant. Read on to see Kate's glamorous night out.