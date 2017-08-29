 Skip Nav
Kate's Super 7: What Would the Duchess of Cambridge Do Without Her Fashion Favorites?

Before Kate Middleton was married, she relied on a simple wardrobe of high street favorites, occasionally boosted with a designer handbag or splash of Issa, but since she became a member of the royal family, she has built her look using a trusted set of seven key fashion favorites. We're taking a look at the small pool of favored designers and stores that Kate just couldn't do without . . .

Alexander McQueen
Jenny Packham
Temperley London
Zara
L.K. Bennett
Jane Taylor
Kiki McDonough
