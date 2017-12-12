 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
If Any Expecting Moms Need a New Year's Eve Look, Kate Middleton Just Found It
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
If Any Expecting Moms Need a New Year's Eve Look, Kate Middleton Just Found It

Kate Middleton has owned this metallic woven Seraphine coat dress ($410) since 2014, when she was expecting Princess Charlotte. The design is actually made for expecting moms, "to wear before, during, and after pregnancy," according to the website. It's no surprise the duchess pulled out the glitzy piece for a holiday party — it's dotted with sparkles and perfectly festive in its maroon shade.

At a Christmas celebration for the Rugby Portobello Trust in North Kensington, she completed the look with black tights, Tod's pumps, a Mulberry clutch, and her sapphire engagement ring. Read on for another glimpse, and shop the exact number for yourself. Or, if you like the look and need something sophisticated to wear on, say, New Year's Eve, shop similar options for all sizes.

Related
Kate Middleton's Best Pregnancy Outfits Will Give You a Hint of What's to Come
Seraphine coat dress
$410
from seraphine.com
Buy Now
Seraphine Marina Maternity Coat
$410
from seraphine.com
Buy Now
Diane von Furstenberg
Women's Tweed Coat
$398 $229.90
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Coats
ModCloth Coats
Fever London Tweed Statement Coat with Faux-Fur Collar in 16 (UK) - Fit & Flare Coat by Fever London from ModCloth
$199
from ModCloth
Buy Now See more ModCloth Coats
Farfetch Coats
Lalo belted tweed coat
$804 $563
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Farfetch Coats
Zara Frayed Jacket
$90
from zara.com
Buy Now
New York & Co.
Eva Mendes Collection - Jenia Tweed Coat - Plus
$199.95 $99.97
from New York & Co.
Buy Now See more New York & Co. Petite Outerwear
Sonia Rykiel
Fitted Tweed Coat
$1,320 $660
from Orchard Mile
Buy Now See more Sonia Rykiel Coats
Oscar de la Renta
Fringed Cotton-blend Tweed Coat - Red
$2,990
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Oscar de la Renta Coats
yoox.com Coats
SAVE THE QUEEN Coats
$379 $189
from yoox.com
Buy Now See more yoox.com Coats
Kate Debuted This Seraphine Coat in 2014 in New York City
Kate Wearing the Same Seraphine Coat in 2017 at the Magic Mums Christmas Party in London
If Any Expecting Moms Need a New Year's Eve Look, Kate Middleton Just Found It
If Any Expecting Moms Need a New Year's Eve Look, Kate Middleton Just Found It
If Any Expecting Moms Need a New Year's Eve Look, Kate Middleton Just Found It
If Any Expecting Moms Need a New Year's Eve Look, Kate Middleton Just Found It
If Any Expecting Moms Need a New Year's Eve Look, Kate Middleton Just Found It
If Any Expecting Moms Need a New Year's Eve Look, Kate Middleton Just Found It
If Any Expecting Moms Need a New Year's Eve Look, Kate Middleton Just Found It
Kate's Exact Seraphine Maternity Coat
Shop Similar Options
Fever London Tweed Statement Coat
Lalo Belted Tweed Coat
Zara Frayed Jacket
New York & Co. Eva Mendes Collection Jenia Tweed Coat
Sonia Rykiel Fitted Tweed Coat
Oscar de la Renta Fringed Cotton-Blend Tweed Coat
Save the Queen Coat
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
SeraphineThe British RoyalsCelebrity Maternity StyleWinter FashionThe RoyalsMaternity StyleOuterwearGet The LookKate MiddletonNew Year's Eve
Shop Story
Read Story
Seraphine coat dress
from seraphine.com
$410
Seraphine Marina Maternity Coat
from seraphine.com
$410
Diane von Furstenberg
Women's Tweed Coat
from Nordstrom
$398$229.90
ModCloth
Fever London Tweed Statement Coat with Faux-Fur Collar in 16 (UK) - Fit & Flare Coat by Fever London from ModCloth
from ModCloth
$199
Farfetch
Lalo belted tweed coat
from Farfetch
$804$563
Zara Frayed Jacket
from zara.com
$90
New York & Co.
Eva Mendes Collection - Jenia Tweed Coat - Plus
from New York & Co.
$199.95$99.97
Sonia Rykiel
Fitted Tweed Coat
from Orchard Mile
$1,320$660
Oscar de la Renta
Fringed Cotton-blend Tweed Coat - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,990
yoox.com
SAVE THE QUEEN Coats
from yoox.com
$379$189
Shop More
Oscar de la Renta Coats SHOP MORE
Oscar de la Renta
Mink Fur Knee-Length Coat
from TheRealReal
$2,200
Oscar de la Renta
Embellished Tweed Coat
from TheRealReal
$380$190
Oscar de la Renta
Satin Long Coat
from TheRealReal
$425
Oscar de la Renta
Crochet Cutout Coat
from TheRealReal
$970$485
Oscar de la Renta
Hooded Mink Coat
from TheRealReal
$2,000
Diane von Furstenberg Coats SHOP MORE
Diane von Furstenberg
Blaine Two coat
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$538$161
Diane von Furstenberg
Visconti-print cotton-blend trench coat
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,090
Diane von Furstenberg
Leather Trench
from DVF.com
$1,900
Diane von Furstenberg
Contrast-stitching belted crepe coat
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,000
Diane von Furstenberg
Merino wool-blend coat
from mytheresa
$698
Sonia Rykiel Coats SHOP MORE
Sonia Rykiel
Denim Trench Coat
from TheRealReal
$175$122.50
Sonia Rykiel
Double-Breasted Trench Coat
from TheRealReal
$95
Sonia Rykiel
Reversible Shearling Coat
from TheRealReal
$495
Sonia Rykiel
Ruffled Trench Coat
from TheRealReal
$180
Sonia Rykiel
Double-Breasted Rain Coat
from TheRealReal
$125
Diane von Furstenberg Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
quirksofme
themintedmama
styletraveltrend
quirksofme
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds