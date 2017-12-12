If Any Expecting Moms Need a New Year's Eve Look, Kate Middleton Just Found It

Kate Middleton has owned this metallic woven Seraphine coat dress ($410) since 2014, when she was expecting Princess Charlotte. The design is actually made for expecting moms, "to wear before, during, and after pregnancy," according to the website. It's no surprise the duchess pulled out the glitzy piece for a holiday party — it's dotted with sparkles and perfectly festive in its maroon shade.

At a Christmas celebration for the Rugby Portobello Trust in North Kensington, she completed the look with black tights, Tod's pumps, a Mulberry clutch, and her sapphire engagement ring. Read on for another glimpse, and shop the exact number for yourself. Or, if you like the look and need something sophisticated to wear on, say, New Year's Eve, shop similar options for all sizes.