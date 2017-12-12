Kate Middleton Hands Out Christmas Presents to "Magic Moms" During a Touching Royal Engagement

On Wednesday, Kate Middleton got into the Christmas spirit during a special visit to the Rugby Portobello Trust in North Kensington, London. The famous royal, who wore a gorgeous festive coat for the occasion, met with families and children before handing out presents and helping them set up their own Christmas party. During the event, the duchess was also able to learn more about the trust, which runs programs for children and parents such as homework clubs, sporting activities, social groups, and tuition.

Kate's philanthropic outing comes a week after the Children's Global Media Summit in Manchester, where she and Prince William talked about the impact of digital media in children's lives. This year will have definitely been busy for the couple who, along with Prince Harry, have taken on a lot more royal duties — and we're already looking forward to seeing more of them in 2018!