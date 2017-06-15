 Skip Nav
These Brides Went Sheer on Their Wedding Day in the Most Gorgeous Gowns

Sheer Wedding Dresses

So you're thinking of wearing a sheer wedding gown? Instead of telling you that's an impossible idea, we wholeheartedly support it. For one, sheer gowns often appear breezy and light, and with the addition of lace or extra embellishments, the style can be both romantic and sexy.

It's also possible to go sheer without baring too much skin. We've seen brides with translucent sleeves and skirts just as often as we've seen illusion plunging necklines. Regardless of where you go sheer, there are ways to do so without exposing too much (if that's a concern). The brides ahead pulled this off flawlessly. Draw some inspiration from their 'grammable bridal looks, then shop gowns with similar see-through details for your own nuptials.

A post shared by Liz Roth (@itsmelizroth) on

Isabel Roth's wedding gown with sheer sleeves and tulle bottom is as romantic as it gets.

A post shared by Santoscostura (@santoscostura) on

Alexandra Pereira of Lovely Pepa got married in a sparkly Santos Costura dress. The sheer bottom is great for showing off your shoes.

A post shared by Mankan Dahl (@gorillotaur) on

Going sheer with your sleeves is never a bad choice if you want to keep the rest of your gown modest. Carolina Engman did just that on her wedding day.

A post shared by Henry Holland (@henryholland) on

Agyness Deyn's wedding dress defied tradition thanks to its pink hue and sheer, poufy cap sleeves.

A post shared by Honey Bridal (@honey_bridal) on

This sheer gown takes the cake for straddling the line between sweet and sexy.

A post shared by Honey Bridal (@honey_bridal) on

A boat-neck-style sheer gown shows off your collarbones and bridal hairstyle.

A post shared by Steven Khalil (@steven_khalil) on

Australian E! News host Ksenija Lukich went for it with her daring custom Steven Khalil gown that featured an illusion plunging neckline.

A post shared by Rogerio Santana (@rogeriosantana) on

Ana Beatriz Barros made sure her wedding gown had breathable sleeves and a sheer bottom.

A post shared by Caitlin Kelly (@ckcaitlinkelly) on

Blogger Annie Atkinson Bodmer wore a halter-style feathered Monique Lhuillier dress with sheer details up top and peeking through her skirt.

A post shared by Diego J Ferrero (@diferrero) on

Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana's naked wedding gown might have been surprising, but it perfectly suited her seaside nuptials in the Maldives.

Anthropologie
Ersalina Wedding Guest Dress
$320$140
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Dresses
Topshop
Women's Bride Bardot Lace Off The Shoulder Gown
$850
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Bridal Gowns
BHLDN
Forsyth Gown
$2,050
from BHLDN
Buy Now See more BHLDN Bridal Gowns
Elie Saab
Floor-Length Lace Gown
$6,129
from STYLEBOP.com
Buy Now See more Elie Saab Evening Dresses
Needle & Thread
Rosette Embellished Embroidered Tulle Gown - Ivory
$1,895
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Needle & Thread Bridal Gowns
Monique Lhuillier
Mignon A Line Dress
$2,900$1,740
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Monique Lhuillier Bridal Gowns
Asos Bridal Gowns
Body Frock Brides Star Gazer Dress
$429$225
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Bridal Gowns
Self-Portrait
Self Portrait Peony Gown
$1,280
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Bridal Gowns
Jonathan Simkhai
Layered Lace Gown
$2,395
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Jonathan Simkhai Bridal Gowns
Three floor
Bouquet Lace Dress
$660$462
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Three floor Bridal Gowns
Rachel Zoe
Estelle Cutout Maxi Dress
$495
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Rachel Zoe Bridal Gowns
J. Mendel
Lily High Neck Gown
$5,600$3,360
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more J. Mendel Bridal Gowns
Self-Portrait Bridal Gowns SHOP MORE
Self-Portrait
Off-the-shoulder Guipure Lace Midi Dress - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$843
Self-Portrait
Eva Backless Silk Wedding Dress
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$1,350
Self-Portrait
Off Shoulder Bridal Dress
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$1,110
Self-Portrait
Lace Detail Off Shoulder Wedding Dress
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$1,020
Self-Portrait
Peony Bridal Dress
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$1,280
Asos Bridal Gowns SHOP MORE
Asos
WEDDING One Shoulder Maxi Dress in Summer Rose Bouquet Print
from Asos
$121$76
TFNC
WEDDING Wrap Midi Dress With Bow Back
from Asos
$72
TFNC
WEDDING Multiway Maxi Dress
from Asos
$79
TFNC
WEDDING Embellished Maxi Dress with Embellished Strappy Back
from Asos
$119
Jarlo
Wedding Maxi Dress with Fishtail and Ruffles at Back
from Asos
$154$75
Three floor Bridal Gowns SHOP MORE
R & M Richards
R&M Richards Sequined Lace Belted Gown and Jacket
from Macy's
$129
J Kara
Hand-Beaded A-Line Gown
from Macy's
$249
J Kara
Sequined A-Line Gown
from Macy's
$269
J Kara
Sequined A-Line Gown
from Macy's
$269
Alex Evenings
Lace A-Line Gown
from Macy's
$239
