Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner Pink Bikini in Cannes 2017 Just When You Thought Kendall Jenner Was Too Hot, She Pulls Out the Antisexy Bikini May 23, 2017 by Hannah Weil McKinley

Kendall Jenner's a supermodel, so being versatile comes with the territory. Turning heads in Couture? Check. Rocking an '80s throwback? No problem. So if you thought you had her pegged as a sexy-swimsuit kind of girl, you're about to be scandalized by the sweet Lisa Marie Fernandez two-piece we caught her wearing in Cannes. With a ruffle, high waist, and bubbly pink color, the look's way more good girl than we're used to. It should come with a straw tote bag, wide-brimmed hat, and lemonade. In fact, it's such a departure from Kendall's typical look, it almost looked like she was in costume or borrowed a look straight out of Taylor Swift's closet. Regardless, she pulled it off like a pro and just teed up the Summer's biggest swimsuit trend — high-waisted bottoms. Read on to see the look with your own eyes, then shop the exact suit if you're feeling inspired by Kendall's momentary transformation. Image Source: Getty Image Source: Getty / J. Almasi Image Source: Getty / J. Almasi Image Source: Getty / J. Almasi Lisa Marie Fernandez Pink Ruffle Bikini Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Colby Ruffle Button Bikini ($420) Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Colby Ruffle Button Bikini $420 from shopstyle.it Buy Now