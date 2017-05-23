Just When You Thought Kendall Jenner Was Too Hot, She Pulls Out the Antisexy Bikini

Kendall Jenner's a supermodel, so being versatile comes with the territory. Turning heads in Couture? Check. Rocking an '80s throwback? No problem. So if you thought you had her pegged as a sexy-swimsuit kind of girl, you're about to be scandalized by the sweet Lisa Marie Fernandez two-piece we caught her wearing in Cannes.

With a ruffle, high waist, and bubbly pink color, the look's way more good girl than we're used to. It should come with a straw tote bag, wide-brimmed hat, and lemonade. In fact, it's such a departure from Kendall's typical look, it almost looked like she was in costume or borrowed a look straight out of Taylor Swift's closet. Regardless, she pulled it off like a pro and just teed up the Summer's biggest swimsuit trend — high-waisted bottoms. Read on to see the look with your own eyes, then shop the exact suit if you're feeling inspired by Kendall's momentary transformation.