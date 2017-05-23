 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Just When You Thought Kendall Jenner Was Too Hot, She Pulls Out the Antisexy Bikini

Kendall Jenner Pink Bikini in Cannes 2017

Just When You Thought Kendall Jenner Was Too Hot, She Pulls Out the Antisexy Bikini

Kendall Jenner's a supermodel, so being versatile comes with the territory. Turning heads in Couture? Check. Rocking an '80s throwback? No problem. So if you thought you had her pegged as a sexy-swimsuit kind of girl, you're about to be scandalized by the sweet Lisa Marie Fernandez two-piece we caught her wearing in Cannes.

With a ruffle, high waist, and bubbly pink color, the look's way more good girl than we're used to. It should come with a straw tote bag, wide-brimmed hat, and lemonade. In fact, it's such a departure from Kendall's typical look, it almost looked like she was in costume or borrowed a look straight out of Taylor Swift's closet. Regardless, she pulled it off like a pro and just teed up the Summer's biggest swimsuit trend — high-waisted bottoms. Read on to see the look with your own eyes, then shop the exact suit if you're feeling inspired by Kendall's momentary transformation.

Image Source: Getty
Just When You Thought Kendall Jenner Was Too Hot, She Pulls Out the Antisexy Bikini
Image Source: Getty / J. Almasi
Just When You Thought Kendall Jenner Was Too Hot, She Pulls Out the Antisexy Bikini
Image Source: Getty / J. Almasi
Just When You Thought Kendall Jenner Was Too Hot, She Pulls Out the Antisexy Bikini
Image Source: Getty / J. Almasi
Lisa Marie Fernandez Pink Ruffle Bikini
Lisa Marie Fernandez Pink Ruffle Bikini

Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Colby Ruffle Button Bikini ($420)

Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Colby Ruffle Button Bikini
$420
from shopstyle.it
Buy Now
Summer FashionKendall JennerLisa Marie FernandezBikinisSwimwearCannes Film FestivalSummerCelebrity StyleShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Colby Ruffle Button Bikini
from shopstyle.it
$420
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds