Kendall Jenner's Taken the '80s Trend Way Further Than Fishnets
Cannes Film Festival
Cinderella — We Mean Diane Kruger — Walked the Cannes Red Carpet
The Royals
The Real, but Funny Reason Princess Diana Held Her Clutch Close to Her Chest
Spring Fashion
All the Crazy Sh*t Fashion Girls Do With a Belt — and How 1 Can Transform Your Look
Kendall Jenner's Taken the '80s Trend Way Further Than Fishnets

There is perhaps no supermodel more on board with an '80s throwback look than Kendall Jenner. Kendall has certainly been keeping track of the runways, and while she could still be rocking flannels and chokers in '90s fashion, Kendall has moved on (or backwards, we should say), pairing fishnet tights with fanny packs and investing in loose denim that bunches at the waist and tapers at the ankle.

Kendall's sunglasses are small and rectangular shaped and her blazers and coats have exaggerated shoulders. A scroll through her latest round of looks won't just convince you Kendall's taken a trip back in time; it will encourage you to do the same. Once you're feeling inspired by her style moves, shop a bunch of '80s pieces available now — believe us, there are plenty.

Kendall Jenner Is Pushing Her Wardrobe Into Full Throttle

