Kendall Jenner Mixes 2 Unexpected Prints With Her Swimsuit – and It Works
Kendall Jenner Mixes 2 Unexpected Prints With Her Swimsuit – and It Works

Kendall Jenner is busy dominating the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. On day six of the event, the model took a little breather to hang out with her sister Kourtney. Kendall boarded a boat in a sweet Zimmermann romper and later changed into a sultry swimsuit. She wore a leopard-print one-piece with a sexy high-slit cut on the front and scooped back.

The classic animal print is a favorite amongst stars — and us — because it flatters all body types. The star gave her ensemble a little twist by pairing it with a colorful button down. Read on to see how she styled her swimsuit, then shop similar options below.

Once You Spot the Details, You'll Realize Kendall Jenner Isn't Wearing an Ordinary Bikini

