Kendall Jenner Mixes 2 Unexpected Prints With Her Swimsuit – and It Works

Kendall Jenner is busy dominating the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. On day six of the event, the model took a little breather to hang out with her sister Kourtney. Kendall boarded a boat in a sweet Zimmermann romper and later changed into a sultry swimsuit. She wore a leopard-print one-piece with a sexy high-slit cut on the front and scooped back.

The classic animal print is a favorite amongst stars — and us — because it flatters all body types. The star gave her ensemble a little twist by pairing it with a colorful button down. Read on to see how she styled her swimsuit, then shop similar options below.