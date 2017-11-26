 Skip Nav
Kendall Jenner's Boots Are So High, We Don't Know Where They End and Her Jeans Begin
Kendall Jenner's Boots Are So High, We Don't Know Where They End and Her Jeans Begin

Here's a new idea: why not wear all white (like models such as Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner have been lately), and cap off your look with thigh-high boots? Kendall employed the trick with a pair of jeans at the LA Clippers vs. NY Knicks game alongside Hailey Baldwin. She added gleaming details, like a thin gold choker and safety pin rings, but it was her slouchy, above-the-knee boots that shot right up her legs and stole all our attention.

Clearly, the lady knows how to dress on the sidelines — she's already distracted us with glittering Saint Laurent boots and a snakeskin stiletto heel, too. We don't know what basketball game you're watching; we're only focused on successfully pulling off Kendall's latest pairing on our own. Read on to get inspired, then get to shopping.

Balenciaga
Women's Thigh High Boot
$1,690 $1,014
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Balenciaga Boots
Forever 21
Slouchy Over-the-Knee Boots
$78
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Boots
Jeffrey Campbell
Women's Galactic Thigh High Boot
$309.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Jeffrey Campbell Boots
Zara Sky Blue Over-the-Knee High Heel Boots
$90
from zara.com
Buy Now
Chiara Ferragni
40mm Eye Stretch Faux Patent Boots
$599 $419
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more Chiara Ferragni Boots
Charlotte Russe
Faux Leather pointed Toe Over-The-Knee Boots
$52.99 $25
from Charlotte Russe
Buy Now See more Charlotte Russe Boots
Haider Ackermann
White Leather Over-the-Knee Boots
$2,110 $1,646
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Haider Ackermann Boots
Liliana
Women's Xaya Over The Knee Boot
$49.99
from DSW
Buy Now See more Liliana Boots
Off-White
White For Walking Over-the-Knee Boots
$2,450 $1,470
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Off-White Boots
