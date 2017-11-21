Gigi Hadid's Winter Dress Code Is So Far From What You'd Expect

Gigi Hadid spent the day promoting her new mules with Stuart Weitzman, and for the occasion, slipped into two Winter white outfits. While we've long retired any rules about reserving specific colors for certain months, we couldn't help but admire how Gigi made light-toned basics look so cozy and warm.

The supermodel, who just received Glamour's Woman of the Year award, wore a Zeynep Arçay silk jumpsuit during the day, finishing her outfit with a fuzzy Elisabeth Stray Pedersen coatigan and jewels by Toni + Chloë Goutal, and later, a long Adam Selman shirtdress for her appearance on The Tonight Show.

Read on to get a breakdown of Gigi's seasonal dress code, then shop the easy, breezy (but warm!) pieces you'll need to pull off Winter whites too.