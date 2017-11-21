 Skip Nav
Gigi Hadid's Winter Dress Code Is So Far From What You'd Expect
Gigi Hadid's Winter Dress Code Is So Far From What You'd Expect

Gigi Hadid spent the day promoting her new mules with Stuart Weitzman, and for the occasion, slipped into two Winter white outfits. While we've long retired any rules about reserving specific colors for certain months, we couldn't help but admire how Gigi made light-toned basics look so cozy and warm.

The supermodel, who just received Glamour's Woman of the Year award, wore a Zeynep Arçay silk jumpsuit during the day, finishing her outfit with a fuzzy Elisabeth Stray Pedersen coatigan and jewels by Toni + Chloë Goutal, and later, a long Adam Selman shirtdress for her appearance on The Tonight Show.

Read on to get a breakdown of Gigi's seasonal dress code, then shop the easy, breezy (but warm!) pieces you'll need to pull off Winter whites too.

Mara Hoffman
Poplin Tie-Front Maxi Shirt Dress
$425 $299.95
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Day Dresses
Prabal Gurung
Cotton Poplin Long Sleeve Collared Shirtdress
$1,095 $329.99
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more Prabal Gurung Day Dresses
Asos Day Dresses
H.One h.One Linen Mix Maxi Shirt Dress
$111
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Day Dresses
Asos
Mini Belted Shirt Dress
$51 $38
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
Alexander Wang
Cold-Shoulder Fringe Jumpsuit
$995
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Pants
Club L
Plus Angel Sleeve Sweetheart Neck Jumpsuit
$51
from Asos
Buy Now See more Club L Plus Pants
Zara Soft Feel Pointed Cardigan
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
LAUREN MANOOGIAN
White Capote Cardigan
$570
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more LAUREN MANOOGIAN Cardigans
Vince
Drape Front Cardigan
$495
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Vince Cardigans
During the day, Gigi styled her signature Stuart Weitzman evil eye mules with a silk jumpsuit from Zeynep Arçay, a long, fuzzy Elisabeth Stray Pedersen cardigan, jewels by Toni + Chloë Goutal, and tinted Illesteva sunglasses.
Later, for an appearance on The Tonight Show, Gigi belted an Adam Selman shirtdress that featured a front slit, all the better to show off the new shoes she helped design.
Mara Hoffman
Poplin Tie-Front Maxi Shirt Dress
from Anthropologie
$425$299.95
Prabal Gurung
Cotton Poplin Long Sleeve Collared Shirtdress
from 6pm.com
$1,095$329.99
Asos
H.One h.One Linen Mix Maxi Shirt Dress
from Asos
$111
Asos
Mini Belted Shirt Dress
from Asos
$51$38
Alexander Wang
Cold-Shoulder Fringe Jumpsuit
from Neiman Marcus
$995
Club L
Plus Angel Sleeve Sweetheart Neck Jumpsuit
from Asos
$51
Zara Soft Feel Pointed Cardigan
from zara.com
$50
LAUREN MANOOGIAN
White Capote Cardigan
from SSENSE
$570
Vince
Drape Front Cardigan
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$495
