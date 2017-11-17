 Skip Nav
We're Thankful Kendall Jenner Sat Courtside, Because You Need a Better Look at Her Boots
We're Thankful Kendall Jenner Sat Courtside, Because You Need a Better Look at Her Boots

We're thankful Kendall Jenner sits courtside at every basketball game, because we can get a good view of her shoes. The model made another appearance at a game in LA (where rumored boyfriend Blake Griffin was playing) and wore a casual gray ensemble. She tucked her crew-neck tee into a pair of high-waisted, slate-colored jeans and walked around in a pair of mesmerizing snakeskin ankle boots. The print definitely stood out in the front row next to all the sneakers.

Kendall's choice of shoes has been on point lately for basketball night. Just a few weeks ago, she wore these glittery Saint Laurent boots we couldn't take our eyes off of. The model definitely has a ton of sexy Fall boots in her closet, so we can't wait to see what she'll debut next. Read on to see Kendall's shoes, then shop similar selections.

Urban Outfitters
Snakeskin Kitten Heel Ankle Boot
$79 $39.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Boots
ALEXACHUNG
Snakeskin-printed velvet ankle boots
$585
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more ALEXACHUNG Boots
MANGO
Snake-effect boots
$119.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Boots
Barneys New York
Women's Leather Side-Zip Ankle Boots
$425
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Boots
Isabel Marant
Women's Danelya Snakeskin Embossed Chelsea Boot
$655
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Isabel Marant Boots
Asos
RAMERO Metal Detail Ankle Boots
$53
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Boots
