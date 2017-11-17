We're Thankful Kendall Jenner Sat Courtside, Because You Need a Better Look at Her Boots

We're thankful Kendall Jenner sits courtside at every basketball game, because we can get a good view of her shoes. The model made another appearance at a game in LA (where rumored boyfriend Blake Griffin was playing) and wore a casual gray ensemble. She tucked her crew-neck tee into a pair of high-waisted, slate-colored jeans and walked around in a pair of mesmerizing snakeskin ankle boots. The print definitely stood out in the front row next to all the sneakers.

Kendall's choice of shoes has been on point lately for basketball night. Just a few weeks ago, she wore these glittery Saint Laurent boots we couldn't take our eyes off of. The model definitely has a ton of sexy Fall boots in her closet, so we can't wait to see what she'll debut next. Read on to see Kendall's shoes, then shop similar selections.