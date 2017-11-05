Kendall Jenner Sat Courtside Wearing the World's Most Distractingly Beautiful $10,000 Boots

Kendall Jenner can't get enough of her sparkly Saint Laurent boots. The model wore the shoes for her 22nd birthday celebration earlier this week and was spotted in them again when she sat courtside for a basketball game. Kendall wore the boots with a pair of light-washed denim jeans and a cream roll-neck sweater. Unlike her birthday outfit, this look was decidedly more covered and Fall appropriate.

The outfit's neutral-colored tones provided the perfect backdrop for her Saint Laurent boots to shine. In fact, they were so glittery, we wondered just how many players on the court (and guests) took notice of them. They would definitely be hard to miss. It seems Kendall's a fan of the sparkly boots trend this season, and so are we. Scroll through to see her game-day outfit, then shop some shiny boots of your own.