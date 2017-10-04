 Skip Nav
Even Diamond Experts Are Excited by the Size of Kirsten Dunst's Engagement Ring

Kirsten Dunst proudly showed off her engagement ring from Fargo costar Jesse Plemons, sitting front row at Couture Week, no less. It's no wonder she's excited, given the jewel's unique traits. The oval-shaped diamond is mounted in flashing yellow gold, and it's played up by complementing stones on each side of the band. Some editors and diamond experts estimate the piece to be a full three carats, ringing in around $80,000.

There's really no better place to compare notes on your most prized jewel than at Paris Haute Couture Week, and Kirsten did just that, as she and Arizona Muse caught up at the Ralph & Russo show. Read on to see Kirsten's ring shine against her romantic ivory dress, shop similar designs if you're so inclined, and check out how Kirsten recycled her old Oscars dress recently. It seems like right now, Kirsten's having quite the memorable style moment.

Celebrity Street StyleParis Haute Couture Fashion WeekCelebrity Engagement RingsEngagement RingsGet The LookRingsShoppingKirsten Dunst
