Relive the Wild Runway Looks From the Victoria's Secret Runway

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is hands down the best runway show of the year. I mean, you get a sneak peek at all the lingerie before actually watching the show when it airs on TV. What can be better than that? The Angels dominated the catwalk at Paris's Grand Palais in their Swarovski-covered bras and panties, thigh-high boots, and sky-high heels, oh, and those wings!

Read on to see all of your favorite veteran Angels (and newbies like Bella Hadid, Georgia Fowler, and Irina Shayk) step up the glamour, and don't miss Jasmine Tookes bringing the Fantasy Bra to where it belongs: the spotlight.

Romee Strijd
Alessandra Ambrosio
Elsa Hosk
Izabel Goulart
Grace Elizabeth
Irina Shayk
Alessandra Ambrosio
Gigi Hadid
Kendall Jenner
Taylor Hill
Joan Smalls
Cindy Bruna
Maria Borges
Adriana Lima
Barbara Fialho
Lily Aldridge
Cindy Bruna
Sara Sampaio
Cindy Bruna
Bella Hadid
Liu Wen
Jourdana Phillips
Leomie Anderson
Elsa Hosk
Adriana Lima
Georgia Fowler
Ming Xi
Valery Kaufman
Sanne Vloet
Kendall Jenner
Sui He
