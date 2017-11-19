 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Lea Michele Just Started a Trend at the AMAs With Mismatched Earrings
Award Season
The AMAs Red Carpet Set the Tone For Award Season
Award Season
The Only Appropriate Response to Tracee Ellis Ross's Dress Is "OMG"
Award Season
Tracee Ellis Ross Re-Created the Outfit Her Mom and Michael Jackson Wore 36 Years Later
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Lea Michele Just Started a Trend at the AMAs With Mismatched Earrings

The 2017 American Music Awards have brought out some of the most stylish looks of the year. Actress Lea Michele walked the red carpet in a light pink J. Mendel gown that made her look like a real-life goddess. She styled her halter-neck gown with a pair of Stuart Weitzman heels.

While we've seen celebrities rock mismatched heels on the red carpet, we're pretty sure Lea is starting a new trend with her mismatched earrings by Irene Neuwirth & Anita Ko. The actress rocked a pair of studs on one ear and a pair of drop earrings on the other ear. Keep reading to have a closer look at her cool jewels ahead.

Related
Tracee Ellis Ross Is About to Stop Red Carpet Traffic in This Dress
Lea Michele Just Started a Trend at the AMAs With Mismatched Earrings
Lea Michele Just Started a Trend at the AMAs With Mismatched Earrings
Lea Michele Just Started a Trend at the AMAs With Mismatched Earrings
Lea Michele Just Started a Trend at the AMAs With Mismatched Earrings
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
All AnglesAnita KoAward SeasonJ.MendelLea MicheleAmerican Music AwardsIrene NeuwirthRed CarpetCelebrity StyleStuart Weitzman
Winter Fashion
Pippa Middleton's Fall Coat Is a Piece We Bet Kate Middleton Would Ask to Borrow
by Marina Liao
Sexiest American Music Awards Dresses 2017
Award Season
These Sexy Red Carpet Looks From the AMAs Will Leave You Begging For More
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Best Pictures From the 2017 American Music Awards
Award Season
70+ AMAs Pictures That Pretty Much Put You Front Row at the Show
by Brittney Stephens
Jennifer Lopez 4th of July Revealing Outfits 2017
Jennifer Lopez
In Case You Needed Further Proof, J Lo Is Not Afraid to Show Too Much Skin
by Alessandra Foresto
Ashlee Simpson's Dress at the 2017 American Music Awards
Ashlee Simpson
Warning: You May Be Blinded by Ashlee Simpson's Sequined AMAs Dress
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds