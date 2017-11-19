Lea Michele J. Mendel Dress at American Music Awards 2017
Lea Michele Just Started a Trend at the AMAs With Mismatched Earrings
The 2017 American Music Awards have brought out some of the most stylish looks of the year. Actress Lea Michele walked the red carpet in a light pink J. Mendel gown that made her look like a real-life goddess. She styled her halter-neck gown with a pair of Stuart Weitzman heels.
While we've seen celebrities rock mismatched heels on the red carpet, we're pretty sure Lea is starting a new trend with her mismatched earrings by Irene Neuwirth & Anita Ko. The actress rocked a pair of studs on one ear and a pair of drop earrings on the other ear. Keep reading to have a closer look at her cool jewels ahead.
