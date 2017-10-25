Selena Gomez definitely took a cue from Emily Ratajkowski's book for her supersexy look at the third annual InStyle Awards. She stepped out for the occasion to celebrate her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, who took home the Makeup Artist of the Year award.

The 25-year-old wore a Jacquemus black dress that looked like a chemise, but it was her shoes that stole the show. Selena wore a pair of mismatched heels from the same designer and paired them with similar beige accessories. The level of sexy in this one look is off the charts.

Later on in the night, Selena popped on a turtleneck over the top of her dress and still looked flawless. Read on for a full look at Selena's outfit, then shop alternative artsy heels ahead.