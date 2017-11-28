 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Meghan Markle's Sophisticated Engagement Outfit Is Definitely Royal Approved
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Meghan Markle's Sophisticated Engagement Outfit Is Definitely Royal Approved

As every bride knows, what you wear in your engagement photo is almost as important as the ring. While some might go the more casual route for that snap on the 'gram, Meghan Markle chose a sophisticated three-piece ensemble to announce her engagement.

The future royal stepped out for an official photocall at Kensington Palace wearing a sleek, white trench coat from Canadian label Line, which is now completely sold out. She wore it over a Parosh green dress (Kate Middleton style) and finished the look with a pair of Aquazzura lace-up pumps. While Meghan's polished ensemble gives us a glimpse of what we can expect from this future royal's style, the spotlight, of course, was on her special engagement ring. It was designed by Prince Harry himself! Read on to see her engagement outfit from head to toe, then shop similar trench coats.

Related
Meghan Markle Already Has These Wedding Designers on Her Radar
Nasty Gal
nastygal Hit the Trench Vinyl Duster Coat
$100
from Nasty Gal
Buy Now See more Nasty Gal Coats
ESTNATION
classic trench coat
$550
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more ESTNATION Coats
Isabel Marant
Ivo Linen Trench Coat
$845 $254
from THE OUTNET.COM
Buy Now See more Isabel Marant Coats
Asos
Trench in Structured Crepe with Oversized Pockets
$119 $83
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Outerwear
Barneys New York
Women's Twill Open-Front Trench Coat
$1,395
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Coats
Asos
Trench in Structured Crepe with Oversized Pockets
$119 $55.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Coats
A.L.C.
Women's August Crepe Trench Coat
$795 $479
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more A.L.C. Coats
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Engagement
Meghan Wore a Polished Ensemble For Photos
She Wore a White Trench Coat, Green Dress, and Lace-Up Heels
Nasty Gal Trench Coat
Estnation Trench Coat
Isabel Marant Ivo Linen Trench Coat
Asos Trench Coat
Barneys New York Trench Coat
Asos Trench Coat
A.L.C. Women's August Crepe Trench Coat
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
ParoshAquazzuraThe British RoyalsThe RoyalsMeghan MarkleLineOuterwearGet The LookJacketsFall
Shop Story
Read Story
Nasty Gal
nastygal Hit the Trench Vinyl Duster Coat
from Nasty Gal
$100
ESTNATION
classic trench coat
from Farfetch
$550
Isabel Marant
Ivo Linen Trench Coat
from THE OUTNET.COM
$845$254
Asos
Trench in Structured Crepe with Oversized Pockets
from Asos
$119$83
Barneys New York
Women's Twill Open-Front Trench Coat
from Barneys New York
$1,395
Asos
Trench in Structured Crepe with Oversized Pockets
from Asos
$119$55.50
A.L.C.
Women's August Crepe Trench Coat
from Barneys New York
$795$479
Shop More
A.L.C. Coats SHOP MORE
A.L.C.
Women's August Crepe Trench Coat
from Barneys New York
$795
A.L.C.
Women's Elara Leopard-Print Fur Coat
from Barneys New York
$7,000
A.L.C.
Asymmetrical Long Coat
from TheRealReal
$175$87.50
A.L.C.
Hooded Knee-Length Coat w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$195$136.50
A.L.C.
Hooded Zip-Up Coat
from TheRealReal
$125$87.50
Asos Coats SHOP MORE
Asos
Wool Blend Skater Coat with Raw Edges
from Asos
$113$83
Asos
Slim Coat with Faux Fur Trim
from Asos
$120.65
Asos
Faux Fur Coat in Leopard Print
from Asos
$119
Oasis
Faux Fur Swing Coat
from Asos
$143
Asos
ASOS Tall ASOS TALL Midi Coat in Pelted Faux Fur
from Asos
$135
Isabel Marant Coats SHOP MORE
Isabel Marant
Women's Filipo Wool-Cashmere Double-Breasted Coat
from Barneys New York
$1,150
Isabel Marant
Women's Danki Alpaca-Wool Double-Breasted Coat
from Barneys New York
$1,065
Isabel Marant
Women's Joren Stretch-Virgin Wool Coat
from Barneys New York
$1,210
Isabel Marant
Women's Filey Wool-Blend Coat
from Barneys New York
$890
Isabel Marant
Women's Dias Wool-Blend Coat
from Barneys New York
$1,150
A.L.C. Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
themiddlepageblog
snapsofmycloset
lauren.oshie
misssalinas
Asos Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
margaretmkamara
lovefrom_rachel
skinnyhipster
andreaasoto
Isabel Marant Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
tarawestfashion
lovebtntheracks
trinig
thequeencitystyle
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds