Meghan Markle's Sophisticated Engagement Outfit Is Definitely Royal Approved

As every bride knows, what you wear in your engagement photo is almost as important as the ring. While some might go the more casual route for that snap on the 'gram, Meghan Markle chose a sophisticated three-piece ensemble to announce her engagement.

The future royal stepped out for an official photocall at Kensington Palace wearing a sleek, white trench coat from Canadian label Line, which is now completely sold out. She wore it over a Parosh green dress (Kate Middleton style) and finished the look with a pair of Aquazzura lace-up pumps. While Meghan's polished ensemble gives us a glimpse of what we can expect from this future royal's style, the spotlight, of course, was on her special engagement ring. It was designed by Prince Harry himself! Read on to see her engagement outfit from head to toe, then shop similar trench coats.