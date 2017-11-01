 Skip Nav
0
Kate Middleton Did Not Miss the Style Mark in 2017, and We've Got Proof

In 2017 alone, Kate Middleton played football beneath the Eiffel Tower in Chanel's iconic tweed, paying homage to the French fashion house on her visit to Paris in March. She also wore Gucci for the very first time, and there was no better moment to make that debut considering the Italian fashion house's recent popularity spike. But Kate also kicked off a third round of maternity style in some pink and blue looks we won't forget anytime soon.

So you see, the Duchess of Cambridge never misses the mark — she's in tune with fashion, but stays true to her signature style at the same time. This is something Kate's always been able to manage, but we are consistently impressed by how she's updating her wardrobe in the current year, slipping into off-the-shoulder silhouettes, and experimenting with new designers. Read on for the most memorable examples so far.

Kate in Orla Kiely, October 2017
Kate in Temperley, October 2017
Kate in Prada, August 2017
Kate in Emilia Wickstead, July 2017
Kate in Markus Lupfer, July 2017
Kate in Jenny Packham, July 2017
Kate in Alexander McQueen, July 2017
Kate in Erdem, July 2017
Kate in Gosia Baczynska, July 2017
Kate in Catherine Walker, July 2017
Kate in Dolce & Gabbana, July 2017
Kate in Gucci, June 2017
Kate in Zara and J. Crew, June 2017
Kate in Alexander McQueen, May 2017
Kate in Rochas, May 2017
Kate in See By Chloé, May 2017
Kate in Catherine Walker, April 2017
Kate in Marchesa Notte, April 2017
Kate in Temperley, March 2017
Kate in Chanel, March 2017
Kate in Jenny Packham, March 2017
Kate in Alexander McQueen, March 2017
Kate in Erdem, February 2017
Kate in Alexander McQueen, February 2017
Kate in Hobbs London, January 2017
Kate in Erdem, January 2017
