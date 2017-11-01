Kate Middleton Did Not Miss the Style Mark in 2017, and We've Got Proof

In 2017 alone, Kate Middleton played football beneath the Eiffel Tower in Chanel's iconic tweed, paying homage to the French fashion house on her visit to Paris in March. She also wore Gucci for the very first time, and there was no better moment to make that debut considering the Italian fashion house's recent popularity spike. But Kate also kicked off a third round of maternity style in some pink and blue looks we won't forget anytime soon.

So you see, the Duchess of Cambridge never misses the mark — she's in tune with fashion, but stays true to her signature style at the same time. This is something Kate's always been able to manage, but we are consistently impressed by how she's updating her wardrobe in the current year, slipping into off-the-shoulder silhouettes, and experimenting with new designers. Read on for the most memorable examples so far.