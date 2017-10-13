Melania Trump's Dress Will Hold Your Attention, but Her Heels Will Keep Your Eyes Wide Open

While many of Melania Trump's outfits have proven controversial, it's specifically her shoes that tend to stir the pot. Whether she's wearing footwear that some deem "impractical" for the occasion or just a pair of heels with an astounding price tag, Melania's collection simply can't be ignored.

How could you look away from the pair of Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps ($1,395) Melania wore to visit Lily's Place, an infant recovery center in West Virginia? Her kelly-green dress ($450) was designed by Ceffin, a label founded by the British prime minister's wife Samantha Cameron, and it was bright enough to turn heads on its own (Melania nixed the self-tie belt for a wide crocodile style instead). But it was her rainbow stilettos that definitely stood out by a mile.

Read on for a closer look, then check out the exact pieces Melania was wearing. Both are available to shop now.