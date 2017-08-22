The Daring Accessory Power Women Love to Wear

You've managed to pull together the perfect "power look," but before you leave the house, there's one final touch you might be missing: statement-making drop earrings. While they seem like a loud choice at first, there's truly nothing to fear. It's this accessory that'll add that something extra to your polished outfit — and it's also one that ladies like Michelle Obama, Kate Middleton, and even Amal Clooney frequently rely on.

Scroll through to see exactly how these women wear this attention-grabbing detail. Then, shop an option you'll enjoy rocking — and showing off — with your next work ensemble.