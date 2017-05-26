Michelle Obama left the White House, and so many of us felt unprepared. Especially the fashion crowd — American designers who have gained recognition and respect thanks to their relationship with her. Michelle has always kept fashion at the forefront, taking her outfit into consideration as she plans each of her appearances. When it comes to debuting a new look, Michelle makes sure there's a message behind her style choice, a strong tie to location or culture, and an acknowledgment of talent.

WWD invited American designers to write letters to Michelle, thanking her for the opportunities she's given them and the way she has inspired them during the past eight years. We couldn't help but call out one in particular. Jenna Lyons, formerly of J.Crew, mastered the task, choosing to list off Michelle's greatest attributes, all of which she embodied every time she wore the brand. Scroll to read the note for yourself, then reminisce about Michelle's most iconic moments in J.Crew, when it became clear she knows exactly how to mix preppy pieces with spunky ones, always keeping sophistication in mind.