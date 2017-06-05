 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
How to Get the Signature J.Crew Look Jenna Lyons Made Famous
Award Season
Every Outfit Made a Serious Splash at This Year's CFDA Awards
Swimwear
17 Fun and Flirty One-Piece Swimsuits — All Under $50
Summer
20 Must-Have Summer Items, Because We Know You Want an Excuse to Shop
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 14  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
How to Get the Signature J.Crew Look Jenna Lyons Made Famous

A signature J.Crew outfit — complete with a shirt, sweater, coat, trousers, and shoes — is carefully considered, but appears effortless. That's what's so intriguing about the brand's signature styling: there's a method to the "polished madness." In order to strike that perfect balance you see on the mannequins when you walk in the store or on the company's Instagram page, you've got to be open to trial and error.

We talked to J.Crew's head stylist, Gayle Spannaus, who painted a very pretty picture for us when we asked her about the look. "I always like to start with a classic white shirt, a stripe, and a piece of denim. Those are the building blocks!" So what comes next? Mixing. "It's tom girl style, mixing high with low, feminine with masculine, and trendy with evergreen. We always say 'the magic is in the mix,'" Gayle explained.

All it takes is throwing on, say, a splashy pattern with stripes and a ruffled skirt, then seeing how it all comes together. Too many colors? Break them up with a neutral tailored coat. Too simple? Tie a bright cardigan around the waist of your jeans. Read on for even more inspired tips, and shop some J.Crew separates while you're at it to help you achieve the highly coveted look that former Creative Director Jenna Lyons made famous.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Fashion InterviewStyle How ToGet The LookTrendsJ.CrewShopping
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Fashion News
J.Crew's New and Affordable Collaboration Is the Solution to All Your Gift-Giving Woes
by Samantha Sutton
Best Fitness Gear | March 2017
Fitness Gear
The Must-Have, Newest, Freshest Fitness Gear For March
by Michele Foley
Maternity Style Tips From Beyonce's Stylist
Beyoncé Knowles
Beyoncé's Best Maternity Style Moves, According to Her Stylist
by Sarah Wasilak
Sasha and Malia Obama Wearing American Apparel
American Apparel
Sasha and Malia Obama Will Inspire Your Ideal Fall Outfit
by Aemilia Madden
Stylish Ways to Wear Nike Air VaporMax Sneakers
Fashion Instagrams
Fashion Girls Everywhere Have Major Heart Eyes For These Nikes
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds