19 Things to Wear For Your Happiest Year Ever

You might hear that in fashion there are lots of rules, but truthfully there's just one you should always follow: wear what makes you happy. It could be a gift you received from someone special or maybe a dress that simply makes you feel beautiful — just choose to wear things that truly make you smile.
To that effect, we rounded up a few examples of simple outfit ideas to help you achieve your happiest year ever. From cozy sweaters to statement-making ensembles, they're easy to pull off, we promise. Read on for a little inspiration, and prepare for 365 days of style and smiles.

— Additional reporting by Nikita Ramsinghani

An Item You Splurged On Because You Deserved It
Feathers
Your Favorite Pair of Jeans, Dressed Up
A Beautiful Bra
The Look You'd Want to Wear For Your Paparazzi Moment
A Piece That Is Just Plain Fun
An Outfit Inspired by Your Style Icon
A Sweater That Keeps You Cozy in Style
Underwear — and Nothing Else
A Killer Pair of Shoes
The Statement Piece That's Been Gathering Dust in Your Closet
A Swimsuit That Fits You Just Right
All Your Favorite Jewelry, All at Once
A Trend You Thought You Would Never Try
Something Leopard
A Glamorous Dress, Just Because
A Bright Burst of Color
All the Coziest Things You Own, All at Once
An Eye-Catching Print
