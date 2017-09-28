19 Things to Wear For Your Happiest Year Ever

You might hear that in fashion there are lots of rules, but truthfully there's just one you should always follow: wear what makes you happy. It could be a gift you received from someone special or maybe a dress that simply makes you feel beautiful — just choose to wear things that truly make you smile.

To that effect, we rounded up a few examples of simple outfit ideas to help you achieve your happiest year ever. From cozy sweaters to statement-making ensembles, they're easy to pull off, we promise. Read on for a little inspiration, and prepare for 365 days of style and smiles.

— Additional reporting by Nikita Ramsinghani